MLS MVP Josef Martinez signs extension with Atlanta United: Grading the deal

Atlanta United announced Wednesday that reigning league MVP Josef Martinez has agreed to a five-year contact extension through 2023. The reigning MLS champs lock up their superstar attacker in a move that makes plenty of sense for all involved. Here are our grades for the deal:

The move for Martinez

Martinez, 25, loves life in the United States and has time and time again said how much he enjoys playing in MLS. After scoring 19 goals in 20 matches during his first season, he had 31 goals this season to break the league's scoring record. He scored four more goals in the MLS Cup playoffs, including the winner in the final against the Portland Timbers. He's been the best striker in the league over the last two seasons, and it was always going to make sense for him to stay. The Venezuelan joined Atlanta two seasons ago from Italian club Torino, and with his European spell not going as planned, he has found a place he can dominate in MLS.

Grade: A

The move for Atlanta United

It never really felt like Atlanta United was at risk of losing him, and you always want your young stars on long-term deals. Signing him to an extension adds a sense of security to the team's future under new coach Frank de Boer. He was always going to be there this season, but with another monster campaign, more clubs would come calling. This at least can allow Atlanta United fans know that the expectation is for him to stay for the long term.

Grade: A+

The move for MLS

Since MLS is so involved in transfers, you have to figure that commissioner Don Garber would like the idea of the league earning a large transfer sum for the player at some point if the deal makes sense. Lately we've seen clubs in Mexico and Brazil spend big on talent, and Martinez is a guy who could do well any league in Latin America in the right situation. But having him stay in MLS is the smart move for all parties, and if he continues to impress, his value will also rise. It wouldn't be shocking to see him play the rest of his professional career in MLS, but in the world of transfers anything can happen. Keeping him in MLS for now is much more beneficial than the alternatives.

Grade: A+

