MLS MVP: LAFC star Carlos Vela takes home top 2019 honor after historic season, beats Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Carlos Vela's unbelievable season for LAFC has landed him the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award. The Mexican star was awarded the MVP on Monday in a ceremony in Los Angeles after finishing with a league-record 34 goals, four more than LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Vela also finished with the third most assists in the league with 15.

LAFC finished with 72 points, going 21-4-9 on the season and scoring 85 goals. In the club's second year in the league, the team finally beat rival LA Galaxy in the playoffs, but then lost 3-1 at home to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference Final. The Sounders will face Toronto FC on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in MLS Cup 2019, which you can see on fuboTV (Try for free).

Vela, 30, started his pro career at Arsenal in England but played just 29 games in seven years, going on loan to five different teams. His final loan, which was to Real Sociedad of Spain, saw him also earn a permanent move. There, he scored double digit goals in his first four seasons with the club, scoring 73 goals in 250 games before moving to LAFC last year.

Last season, he had 15 goals in 32 games and more than doubled that mark this season. In all competitions this season, Vela scored 38 goals in 36 games.

Vela becomes the first Mexican to win the MVP award. Atlanta United star striker and 2018 MLS MVP Josef Martinez was also a finalist with the award after scoring 27 goals for Atlanta United this season.