Major League Soccer and the Colorado Rapids have suspended Brazilian winger Max Alves for his alleged involvement in unlawful sports gambling, according to ESPN. The team released a statement on Tuesday night but did not identify who the player was and said they were taking the matters seriously.

"We are aware of the reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling. We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the integrity of the game," the prepared release said. "The player has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation into the matter."

Alves is alleged to have been paid $12,000 by an organization to receive a yellow card in a match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in September 2022. It took him less than two minutes after coming on to get the card.

According to O Globo, Alves is linked to a big investigation in Brazil that saw 16 people in Goias recently charged, including seven professional soccer players, alleging match-fixing. Five players were suspended by their clubs.

Alves, 21, joined the Rapids from Flamengo just before the 2022 season and has 31 matches played for the club.