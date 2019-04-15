MLS player red carded for intentionally kicking ball into stands and drilling a fan in the face

A shocking display of anger produced an even more shocking moment in MLS action on Sunday night. Red Bulls midfielder Kaku, furious in the late stages of a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City, intentionally kicked the ball into the stands. The problem, aside from kicking it into the stands, was that he drilled the ball to the first row, which was just yards away. The ball nailed a Sporting fan right in the face, and Kaku got a red card. Take a look:

Kaku was given a red card in extra time after intentionally kicking the ball into the stands at close range and hitting a fan. pic.twitter.com/QxjmBz5fV8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 15, 2019

Cowardice defined. Just shocking. For anyone who has played the sport, a soccer ball to the face doesn't feel good. Now imagine it being off the foot of a professional just yards away. The Red Bulls are looking into the matter, and the expectation is for the league to as well. Here's a chance to set a precedence and protect the fans. A severe, lengthy suspension is warranted, as is a massive fine. He likely will get a handful of games, maybe a tad more, but I'd be more than fine with him having to sit the rest of the season for doing something like that.

We all lose our cool from time to time, but this was taken to another level.

Kaku did apologize after the match, but the damage was already done:

I want to take the time and apologize for my actions during tonight’s match. As a competitor, I was frustrated with myself and took out my frustrations in a way that is not acceptable. I love this game and would never want to disrespect it. pic.twitter.com/0f1ufcXyJ4 — kaku (@kakuromero17) April 15, 2019

You can watch select MLS matches on fuboTV (Try for free).