MLS, players union agree on new CBA through 2024 season, avoid possibility of strike

Major League Soccer and the Major League Soccer Players Association announced Thursday that they've reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement that covers five seasons from this upcoming campaign through 2024 and ends the possibility of a player strike. The deal is subject to the approval of the MLS Board of Governors and MLSPA membership.

"As we prepare to celebrate our 25th season, we are very pleased to finalize a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with our players," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement. "This agreement addresses key strategic priorities for the league and our players while also retaining the basic player compensation structure that has been the foundation for the growth and stability of Major League Soccer. We had constructive, positive discussions with the leadership of the MLSPA and the players' bargaining committee during the negotiations over the last few months and I would like to thank them for their collaboration in concluding an agreement that will serve as the foundation for a new era of partnership with our players."

The deal comes just more than three weeks before the new season begins. Notable parts of the new deal include an increased investment in money for clubs to use on player salary, a significant increase in charter flights by the end of the term, player spending to include a share of MLS' new media rights deals in 2023 and 2024 and expanded free agency.

Player spending will increase per team from $8.4 million in 2019 to $11.6 million in 2024. Clubs are now required to use charter flights for eight legs of travel for the 2020 season, but that will double for the 2024 season. In the past clubs had the option to charter for up to four legs per season. The league will now require charter flights for MLS Cup Playoff matches and CONCACAF Championship League games that involve international travel.

Major League Soccer's 25th season officially begins on Feb. 29. The league also welcomes two new franchises that will begin play in Inter Miami and Nashville SC. In November, the Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC to win MLS Cup 2019.

The full release from MLS can be viewed here.