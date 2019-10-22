MLS playoff predictions: LAFC-LA Galaxy gives us first major upset, plus more bold conference semifinal picks

The first round of the MLS playoffs is behind us and eight teams remain in the hunt for the crown. Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake, Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union and the Los Angeles Galaxy all advanced to the conference semifinals where the two No. 1 seeds await in New York City FC and Los Angeles FC. The action returns on Wednesday as we find out our first two semifinalists, with the other two coming on Thursday.

Here's a look at the schedule and bold predictions for the round:

Conference Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 23

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC, 7 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

You can watch all MLS playoff games on the Fox networks via fuboTV (Try for free).

1. El Trafico brings us a major upset

LAFC may be the favorite due to winning the Supporters Shield, but let's take a little stroll down memory lane here. LAFC and the LA Galaxy have met five times over the last two seasons, and not once has LAFC beaten its rival. Two wins for the Galaxy and three draws has Bob Bradley's team still looking to get the best of its cross-town rival. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has eight goals in those games, Carlos Vela has seven, and there will be fireworks on Thursday night.

Logic says LAFC should win because it has a superior squad, but that goes out the window when these two meet. The Galaxy's defense was four centerbacks against Minnesota United on Sunday, and despite giving up some quality chances, they only conceded once. That's a result that will give them confidence in defense, it carries over to Thursday, this one goes to extra time and the Galaxy win in penalty kicks.

2. Altidore and Gonzalez help stun No. 1 seed

Toronto blasted D.C. United in extra time without Jozy Altidore and Omar Gonzalez due to injury, but they'll return to take on NYCFC at Citi Field and help Toronto stun the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Getting Gonzalez back is huge for this team, especially in the air, and Altidore will have enough to carve apart NYCFC's defense to score and get an assist, putting this team within one victory of a return to MLS Cup.

Don't forget, Toronto beat NYCFC 4-0 earlier in the season before drawing them 1-1 in September.

3. Atlanta United's Barco continues to shine

Ezequiel Barco was a forgotten man last season as Atlanta United won MLS Cup, but his role is growing under Frank de Boer, and he was fantastic on Saturday in the 1-0 win over the New England Revolution. The former Independiente man grabbed the assist on the winning goal with a lovely threaded pass and looked lively.

He's dealt with injuries, but his performance has probably earned him more minutes with his fantastic runs, quick passing and creativity, opening up the game for others.

"Barco's work ethic from the beginning was really high, and sometimes he wants to do too much. I think he's right now choosing better moments to dribble and play simple," Atlanta coach Frank De Boer told ESPN. "He's one year older and so I think ... he's feeling more confident."

That confidence carries over against the Philadelphia Union, with Barco scoring the winning goal as Atlanta United advances.

4. Jordan Morris nets another hat trick

Jordan Morris scored a hat trick against FC Dallas, and he'll get another against Real Salt Lake to send Seattle to the Western Conference Final. The U.S. men's national team man was Johnny on the spot in the first round, but against Real Salt Lake, he'll score a penalty kick and get two more in the run of play to put him on six goals through two playoff games, giving Seattle a home game with a spot in MLS Cup 2019 on the line.