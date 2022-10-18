The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season came to an end Sunday with Los Angeles FC winning the Supporters Shield for the most points in the league. That will earn them the top spot in the Western Conference and a bye in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Union also earned a bye in the Eastern Conference by finishing with 67 points, level with LAFC, but the West Coast club won the Supporters' Shield by virtue of having more wins.

While those teams will have byes in the first round, 12 other teams will clash to see who will make it to the second round. The first round will be held Oct. 15-17. This will be the first time that none of the Cascadia teams (Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders, and Vancouver Whitecaps) made the postseason. Concacaf Champions League winner Seattle had never missed an MLS postseason.

The top teams in each conference from last season -- New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids -- also missed the playoffs, which highlights parity in the league. Inter Miami will also participate in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Let's take a look at who made the playoffs and the upcoming schedule. The entire playoff bracket can be viewed here.

Final playoff participants

Eastern Conference

1) Philadelphia Union, 67 points (first-round bye)

2) CF Montreal, 65 points

3) New York City FC, 55 points

4) New York Red Bulls, 53 points

5) FC Cincinnati, 49 points

6) Inter Miami, 48 points

7) Orlando City SC, 48 points

Western Conference

1) Los Angeles FC, 67 points (first round bye)

2) Austin FC, 56 points

3) FC Dallas, 53 points

4) LA Galaxy, 50 points

5) Nashville SC, 50 points

6) Minnesota United FC, 48 points

7) Real Salt Lake, 47 points

Schedule and how to watch

(All times Eastern)

Eastern Conference

Oct. 15 -- (4) New York Red Bulls 1, (5) FC Cincinnati 2

Oct. 16 -- (2) CF Montreal 2, (7) Orlando City SC 0

Oct. 17 -- (3) New York City FC 3, (6) Inter Miami CF 0



Western Conference

Oct. 15 -- (4) LA Galaxy 1, (5) Nashville SC 0

Oct. 16 -- (2) Austin FC 2, (7) Real Salt Lake 2 (Austin won, 3-1 on penalties)

Oct. 17 -- (3) FC Dallas 1, (6) Minnesota United FC 1 (Dallas won, 5-4 on penalties)



Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Oct. 20 -- (1) Philadelphia Union vs. (5) FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m., FS1 and fuboTV

Oct. 23 -- (3) New York City FC vs. (2) CF Montreal, 1 p.m., ESPN and fuboTV

Western Conference

Oct. 20 -- (1) LAFC vs. (4) LA Galaxy, 10 p.m., FS1 and fuboTV

Oct. 23 -- (3) FC Dallas vs. (2) Austin FC, 8 p.m., ESPN and fuboTV



Conference Finals

Oct. 30 -- West Semifinal winners, 3 p.m., ABC and fuboTV

Oct. 30 -- East Semifinal winners, 8 p.m., FS1 and fuboTV

2022 MLS Cup

Nov. 5 -- TBD, 4 p.m., FOX and fuboTV