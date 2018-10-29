MLS Playoffs 2018: Schedule, bracket, how to stream online, watch on TV
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming playoffs in MLS
The 2018 MLS Playoffs begin on Wednesday and the road continues until MLS Cup on Dec. 8. New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United are the favorites in the east, but could the Wayne Rooney-led D.C. United make a run? In the west, all eyes are on Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders, but just five points separated the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds in the regular season, so anything can happen.
The Columbus Crew and Real Salt Lake qualified for the playoffs on MLS Decision Day.
Here's the bracket, the schedule and how to watch:
Bracket
Playoff schedule
Knockout Round
Wednesday, Oct. 31
No. 3 New York City FC vs. No. 6 Philadelphia. 7 p.m. on FS1 and UniMas
No. 4 FC Dallas vs. No. 5 Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and UniMas
Thursday, Nov. 1
No. 4 D.C. United vs. No. 5 Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. on FS1 and UniMas
No. 3 Los Angeles FC vs. No. 6 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and UniMas
Conference Semifinals
Nov. 4 and Nov. 11
No. 1 New York Red Bulls vs. lowest remaining seed in the east
No. 2 Atlanta United vs. highest remaining seed in the east
No. 1 Sporting Kansas City vs. lowest remaining seed in the west
No. 2 Seattle Sounders vs. highest remaining seed in west
Conference Finals
Nov. 25 and Nov. 29
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
MLS Cup
December 8
TBD vs. TBD
