MLS Playoffs 2018: Schedule, bracket, how to stream online, watch on TV

The 2018 MLS Playoffs begin on Wednesday and the road continues until MLS Cup on Dec. 8. New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United are the favorites in the east, but could the Wayne Rooney-led D.C. United make a run? In the west, all eyes are on Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders, but just five points separated the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds in the regular season, so anything can happen.

The Columbus Crew and Real Salt Lake qualified for the playoffs on MLS Decision Day.

Here's the bracket, the schedule and how to watch:

Bracket

Playoff schedule

Knockout Round



Wednesday, Oct. 31

No. 3 New York City FC vs. No. 6 Philadelphia. 7 p.m. on FS1 and UniMas

No. 4 FC Dallas vs. No. 5 Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and UniMas

Thursday, Nov. 1

No. 4 D.C. United vs. No. 5 Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. on FS1 and UniMas

No. 3 Los Angeles FC vs. No. 6 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and UniMas

Conference Semifinals

Nov. 4 and Nov. 11

No. 1 New York Red Bulls vs. lowest remaining seed in the east

No. 2 Atlanta United vs. highest remaining seed in the east

No. 1 Sporting Kansas City vs. lowest remaining seed in the west

No. 2 Seattle Sounders vs. highest remaining seed in west

Conference Finals

Nov. 25 and Nov. 29



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MLS Cup

December 8



TBD vs. TBD