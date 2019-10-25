MLS playoffs 2019: LAFC knocks out Ibrahimovic and Galaxy; Atlanta United through to face Toronto

For the first time in its history, LAFC has gotten the better of its crosstown rival. Behind two goals and an assist from sure-fire league MVP Carlos Vela, LAFC beat the Galaxy 5-3 (yes, that was the actual score) on Wednesday night in the Western Conference semifinals to move on to face the Seattle Sounders for a spot in MLS Cup. LAFC took a 2-0 lead through a dominant Vela, but the Galaxy battled back with a goal late in the first half from Cristian Pavon and an early second-half equalizer through Zlatan Ibrahimovic, setting up a finish where four more goals would arrive.

In the end, the weak, inconsistent LA Galaxy defense just didn't have enough left in the tank. Diego Rossi scored in the 66th minute to make it 3-2, and two minutes later Rossi assisted Adama Diomande to put it away. The Galaxy did get one back with about 15 minutes to go, but Diomande's second goal shortly after was the nail in the coffin.

It was a deserved win for the hosts, who created chance after chance and handled the pressure that came after blowing a 2-0 lead. They'll now host Seattle on Tuesday with the winner moving on to face either Atlanta United or Toronto FC.

Atlanta United advances to take on Toronto

Behind goals from Julian Gressel and Josef Martinez, Atlanta United is just one win away from returning to MLS Cup. The 2018 champs recorded their second straight clean sheet, beating Philadelphia 2-0 to advance to the Eastern Conference final. Atlanta will now take on Toronto FC on Wednesday in a battle of the last two MLS Cup champs.

Martinez put the game away in the second half with a fine finish, which was his fifth goal in eight playoff games:

The winners of the semifinals will meet at MLS Cup 2019 on Nov. 10. If LAFC beats Seattle, it will host the final. If Seattle wins and Atlanta wins, the final will be played in Atlanta.

For Toronto to host, they'd need to beat Atlanta and have Seattle beat LAFC, which would set up a rematch of the 2016 and 2017 MLS Cups.