MLS playoffs 2019: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick, watch online
Get ready for another chapter in the short, but bitter history of El Trafico rivalry on Thursday
El Trafico between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC has turned into the best rivalry in Major League Soccer in short time. There's not much tradition between these two sides, with LAFC being in its second year of existence, but every time they have gotten together they've produced instant classics. One can only hope that continues on Thursday night when these two meet in the Western Conference semifinals at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.
The winner will punch its ticket to the conference final where it will face the Seattle Sounders next week with a spot in the 2019 MLS Cup on the line.
LAFC coach Bob Bradley was recently named Coach of the Year after his side clinched the Supporters' Shield as the team with the best record in the 2019. He he faces his toughest test yet on Thursday, going up against a team LAFC has never defeated. The already-bitter rivalry has produced five matches, with LAFC losing twice and drawing three times.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
- TV channel: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
- Streaming: ESPN+
Storylines
LAFC: Want to advance? Beat a team you've never been able to -- a team that is viewed as the gold standard in MLS with the most titles (five) in league history. LAFC will be up for it, but they have to not push up too far in attack. Cristian Pavon and Uriel Antuna can do serious damage on the wings for the Galaxy, so they have to keep their shape and prioritize defending.
LA Galaxy: These are the games Zlatan Ibrahimovic lives for, and the expectation is for him to bounce back from a below-average showing against Minnesota. But all eyes will be on how the defense does. They played four centerbacks against Minnesota and did alright. Considering they only conceded one goal but had regularly conceded three or more to end the season, it was a step in the right direction. There were a few sloppy moments, and they will have to cut those out against a strong LAFC attack.
Prediction
Ibrahimovic gets another hat trick, the Galaxy withstand a late charge from the hosts and move on, barely.
Pick: Galaxy 3, LAFC 2.
