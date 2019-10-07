MLS Playoffs 2019: Schedule, bracket, start times, TV channel, live stream info and more

The 2019 Major League Soccer postseason field is set as 14 teams will battle for the MLS Cup final trophy. The Portland Timbers and FC Dallas were the last two teams to punch their tickets to the dance on Decision Day Sunday. The action gets underway on after the international break on Oct. 19 and continues until the final on Nov. 10. Here's the bracket, complete schedule and how to watch each match.

First round

(All kickoff times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 12 p.m. (Univision, TUDN)

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution, 3 p.m. (Univision, TUDN)

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers, 10 p.m. (ESPNews, ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, Oct. 20

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls, 3 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Minnesota United vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)



Conference Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 23

New York City FC vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Thursday, Oct. 24

TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

Los Angeles FC vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Conference Finals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

TBD vs. TBD (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

TBD vs. TBD (FS1, Fox Deportes)

2019 MLS Cup

Sunday, Nov. 10

East winner vs. West winner, 3 p.m. (ABC, Univision)



