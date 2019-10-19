MLS Playoffs 2019 scores: Atlanta United edges New England Revolution on late goal

The reigning champs are moving on. Atlanta United edged the New England Revolution 1-0 in a tight battle on Saturday in the opening round of the MLS Playoffs. Both teams had 14 shots, New England had six on goal to Atlanta's five, and the match was even throughout. But it was Franco Escobar's fine strike in the 70th minute that gave Atlanta the win.

Take a look:

What a win for Atlanta, and it's a narrow escape. The later this game got, the more memories of that Columbus Crew loss in the playoffs two years ago came to mind. They avoid extra time and live to fight another day.

One thing to keep an eye on though is the health of Michael Parkhurst, who came off with a painful injury in added time. It looked like he may have dislocated his elbow or shoulder, and he was helped off the field. If he can't go, it would be quite a blow for a team that plays a back three.

Here's how things look now as a result. With the win, Atlanta United moves on to the conference semifinals, where it will host either the Philadelphia Union or the New York Red Bulls on Thursday.

First round

(All kickoff times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Atlanta United 1, New England Revolution 0

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m. (Univision, TUDN)

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers, 10 p.m. (ESPNews, ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, Oct. 20

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls, 3 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Minnesota United vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)