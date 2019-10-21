MLS Playoffs 2019 scores: Ibrahimovic has off night, but Galaxy advance to take on LAFC

Get ready, because it's coming. El Traffico will be played on Thursday as Los Angeles FC hosts cross-town rival LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Semifinals in what will be their third meeting in 2019. That's because the Los Angeles Galaxy became the first team of the 2019 playoffs to win on the road, going to Minnesota United and taking home a 2-1 victory to move on. It was a game where Zlatan Ibrahimovic was far from his best and at times sloppy, but Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan Dos Santos came through with two goals in the second half. Dos Santos' goal, which made it 2-0, came just four minutes after Lletget's strike from close. Here's the Mexican international's goal, which ended up being the winner:

Magic from Jonathan dos Santos! 🇲🇽⚽



He curls home a BEAUTY to quickly make it 2-0 Galaxy! #MLSCupPlayoffs



(via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/7ESveax1DH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 21, 2019

It was a deserved victory for the visitors, who played four centerbacks on the backline. Minnesota had the chances to strike first but couldn't, and the Galaxy did just enough in the end to set up LA vs. LA on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Galaxy have never lost to LAFC in five meetings, with two of them being wins and three of them draws.

Union fights back at home

The Union, the No. 3 seed at home, was down 3-1 at half time but got two goals in the second half before Marco Fabian's 105th-minute winner in added time. The Mexican international went for a cross that ended up going into the far upper corner of the goal. Here's the winning strike:

MARCO FABIAN!!!



His cross-shot nestles in the back post and Philly have their first lead of the day! #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/eYF7nGS0iW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 20, 2019

The Union had 31 shots on the night and dominated possession, and credit to them for keeping shape and battling back. Four different players scored for them on the day, including former U.S. men's national team midfielder Alejandro Bedoya.

The win sees the Union move on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they'll take on Atlanta United on Thursday.

Atlanta United moves on

The reigning champs are moving on in the MLS playoffs. Atlanta United edged the New England Revolution 1-0 in a tight battle on Saturday in the opening round of the 2019 MLS postseason. Both teams had 14 shots, New England had six on goal to Atlanta's five, and the match was even throughout. But it was Franco Escobar's fine strike in the 70th minute that gave Atlanta the win.

Here's a look at the winner in Atlanta:

What a win for Atlanta, and it's a narrow escape. The later this game got, the more memories of that Columbus Crew loss in the playoffs two years ago came to mind. They avoid extra time and live to fight another day.

One thing to keep an eye on though is the health of Michael Parkhurst, who came off with a painful injury in added time. It looked like he may have dislocated his elbow or shoulder, and he was helped off the field. If he can't go, it would be quite a blow for a team that plays a back three.

Here's how things look now as a result. With the win, Atlanta United moves on to the conference semifinals, where it will host the Philadelphia Union on Thursday.

Morris on fire, seals it in OT

The game of the day, by far. The Seattle Sounders led 2-0, blew that led, led 3-2, blew that lead, and then they won it in extra time. Morris scored three times for the hosts including this dramatic winner in the 113th minute.

It was a crazy, entertaining game where each team had 24 total shots, and Morris headed home this loose ball to advance:

JORDAN MORRIS!



HE SEALS HIS HAT TRICK IN EXTRA TIME! 🎩 #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9V0j2Skog8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 19, 2019

That win means the Sounders advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they'll host either Real Salt Lake or rival Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Toronto FC finds its scoring touch in OT

This was another crazy one where D.C. United forgot to defend, with the hosts putting some beautiful goals together. Marco Delgado gave Toronto the lead in the 32nd minute, but Lucas Rodriguez's effort in the 93rd sent this game to extra time. In the first half of extra time alone, Toronto scored four times, including two from Jonathan Osorio.

Here's the fifth goal, which came from Nick DeLeon:

That 5-1 lead was more than enough in the second session, as Wayne Rooney's MLS career ends with a rough result. Rooney is joining Derby County in the EFL Championship in January as a player/coach.

Toronto will now go to NYCFC on Wednesday in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

All games on Fox networks and Univision networks can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

First round

(All kickoff times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Atlanta United 1, New England Revolution 0

Seattle Sounders 4, FC Dallas 3

Toronto FC 5, D.C. United 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Portland Timbers 1

Sunday, Oct. 20

Philadelphia Union 4, New York Red Bulls 3

Los Angeles Galaxy 2, Minnesota United 1