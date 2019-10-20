MLS Playoffs 2019 scores: Morris leads Seattle to wild win, Toronto FC destroys D.C. United

The reigning champs are moving on. Atlanta United edged the New England Revolution 1-0 in a tight battle on Saturday in the opening round of the MLS Playoffs. Both teams had 14 shots, New England had six on goal to Atlanta's five, and the match was even throughout. But it was Franco Escobar's fine strike in the 70th minute that gave Atlanta the win, while the Seattle Sounders used a Jordan Morris hat trick to beat FC Dallas in a thriller, and Toronto FC went nuts in extra time to rock D.C. United.

Here's a look at the winner in Atlanta:

What a win for Atlanta, and it's a narrow escape. The later this game got, the more memories of that Columbus Crew loss in the playoffs two years ago came to mind. They avoid extra time and live to fight another day.

One thing to keep an eye on though is the health of Michael Parkhurst, who came off with a painful injury in added time. It looked like he may have dislocated his elbow or shoulder, and he was helped off the field. If he can't go, it would be quite a blow for a team that plays a back three.

Here's how things look now as a result. With the win, Atlanta United moves on to the conference semifinals, where it will host either the Philadelphia Union or the New York Red Bulls on Thursday.

Morris on fire, seals it in OT

The game of the day, by far. The Seattle Sounders led 2-0, blew that led, led 3-2, blew that lead, and then they won it in extra time. Morris scored three times for the hosts including this dramatic winner in the 113th minute.

It was a crazy, entertaining game where each team had 24 total shots, and Morris headed home this loose ball to advance:

JORDAN MORRIS!



HE SEALS HIS HAT TRICK IN EXTRA TIME! 🎩 #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9V0j2Skog8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 19, 2019

That win means the Sounders advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they'll host either Real Salt Lake or rival Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Toronto FC finds its scoring touch in OT

This was another crazy one where D.C. United forgot to defend, with the hosts putting some beautiful goals together. Marco Delgado gave Toronto the lead in the 32nd minute, but Lucas Rodriguez's effort in the 93rd sent this game to extra time. In the first half of extra time alone, Toronto scored four times, including two from Jonathan Osorio.

Here's the fifth goal, which came from Nick DeLeon:

That 5-1 lead was more than enough in the second session, as Wayne Rooney's MLS career ends with a rough result. Rooney is joining Derby County in the EFL Championship in January as a player/coach.

Toronto will now go to NYCFC on Wednesday in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

