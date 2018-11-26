MLS playoffs: Atlanta United gets big edge over New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers and Sporting KC draw

The conference championships in Major League Soccer began on Sunday with the first legs being played, and while there were plenty of goals in the east, none could be found in the west. Here's what to know about the games between Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference championship, and the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers in the Western Conference championship.

Atlanta United 3, New York Red Bulls 0

Atlanta United began playing in Major League Soccer in 2017, and despite all of the regular-season success, the club simply couldn't get the better of the New York Red Bulls ... until Sunday.

In front of another wild and loud crowd, Atlanta dominated the Red Bulls, 3-0, in the first leg of their Eastern Conference championship. Atlanta earned its first franchise win against the club and put itself within 90 minutes of clinching a spot in MLS Cup 2018.

It was a convincing, stylish and sturdy performance with Atlanta scoring three goals on five shots on frame. Going up against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta only conceded one shot on goal and are now the heavy favorites entering the second leg.

The star striker shines again

The top scorer in the MLS, Josef Martinez (who also set the record for most goals in a season with 31), scored the winning goal in the first half with a lovely settle and finish from close just after the half-hour mark. Take a look:





Late domination by Atlanta

The 1-0 scoreline wasn't a bad one, it was better than a draw, but Atlanta wanted more. After New York's Bradley Wright-Phillips had a goal ruled invalid because of an offside teammate, Atlanta was able to double the score. They went forward in search of their second right after the disallowed goal, and the team got it in the 71st minute from Franco Escobar with a powerful finish:

Hector Villalba got Atlanta's third in the fifth minute of added time with a glorious strike from outside the box to complete the dominant scoreline:

Portland Timbers 0, Sporting KC 0

It was one of those typical, defensive games out west. Knowing that conceding at home could be a disaster, while also knowing this team has proved to be able to get it done on the road, Sporting KC was able to fend off Portland's talented attack, stopping all six shots on frame.

Sporting had only one shot on goal in the entire match and really played conservatively, but the most important thing was not to concede. Still, entering the second leg, the Timbers will be looked at as the slight favorite. Not getting a goal on the road makes it a little tougher, but now it boils down to a win at home sends you to the MLS Cup for the second time in four years.

What's next?

The second leg of Atlanta vs. New York will take place on Thursday in Harrison, N.J. The match is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on fuboTV (Try for free). Portland and Sporting play on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.