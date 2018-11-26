MLS playoffs: Atlanta United gets first win over New York Red Bulls, moves a step closer to final
It was a fantastic performance by the five stripes at home
Atlanta United began playing in Major League Soccer in 2017, and despite all of the regular season success, the club simply couldn't get the better of the New York Red Bulls ... until Sunday.
In front of another wild and loud crowd, Atlanta dominated the Red Bulls 3-0 in the first leg of their Eastern Conference Championship. Atlanta earned its first franchise win against the club and put itself within 90 minutes of clinching a spot in MLS Cup 2018.
It was a convincing, stylish and sturdy performance with Atlanta scoring three goals on five shots on frame. Going up against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta only conceded one shot on goal and are now the heavy favorites entering the second leg.
The star striker shines against
The top scorer in the MLS, Josef Martinez, (who also set the record for most goals in a season with 31), scored the winning goal in the first half with a lovely settle and finish from close just after the half-hour mark. Take a look:
Late-game dominance
The 1-0 scoreline wasn't a bad one, it was better than a draw, but Atlanta wanted more. After New York's Bradley Wright-Phillips had a goal ruled invalid due to an offside teammate, Atlanta was able to double the score. They went forward in search of their second right after the disallowed goal, and the team got it in the 71st minute from Franco Escobar with a powerful finish:
Hector Villalba got Atlanta's third in the fifth minute of added time with a glorious strike from outside the box:
What's next?
The second leg will take place on Thursday in Harrison, N.J. The match is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on fuboTV (Try for free).
