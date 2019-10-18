MLS playoffs: Five bold predictions as top seeds lose in first round, LA Galaxy gets defensive act together

Major League Soccer's playoffs kick off with six matches, including four on Saturday as part of a new-look format. It's win or go home from here on out. The days of two-leg affairs in the conference semifinals and finals are gone. NYCFC and LAFC, the top seeds in each conference, were awarded a bye for the first round and will join the battle in the middle of next week. Here's a look at the schedule and five bold predictions. You can watch four of the six games this weekend on fuboTV (Try for free).

Saturday, Oct. 19

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution, 3 p.m. (Univision, TUDN)

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m. (Univision, TUDN)

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers, 10 p.m. (ESPNews, ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, Oct. 20

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls, 3 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Minnesota United vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

And now, five bold predictions:

1. The Galaxy will actually look sharp defensively

The LA Galaxy defense is in poor form. They closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses in which they conceded four goals in each. They've also gone 10 straight games without a clean sheet.

Speaking to a source close to the club, I asked whether they thought Guillermo Barros Schelotto would try to switch things up, make some changes at the back to see if there is improvement. The source said, "I don't think they can. It's not like they have better options on the bench."

We'll see the Galaxy play a bit more defensively in the middle of the pitch, because they almost have to change something. We won't see them go park the bus or anything and play with five at the back, but the usual midfield pairing of Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan Dos Santos is better going forward than tracking back. The change may not be as much about swapping players (not a lot of depth here) as it will be simply not trying to get caught too far forward. Don't be surprised to see Lletget and Dos Santos play deeper in the early part of the game and stay there if the attack can get them the lead.

2. Only one road team will win on Saturday

Atlanta, Seattle and Toronto will take care of business at home (more on how Atlanta will barely survive below), but Portland is the lone team on Saturday to go on the road and take home a victory. Diego Valeri will lead his side to the next round to set up a rivalry showdown against Seattle as the Timbers look to get back to MLS Cup. Portland enters this one on a four-match unbeaten streak and has beaten Real Salt Lake in four straight matches.

3. Rooney will play his final MLS match

Farewell, Wayne Rooney. He'll play his final game in MLS when D.C. United goes to Toronto FC. The English striker is headed to Derby County in January after a fine spell in the United States and I don't see United winning this one. He enters the weekend with 25 goals in 51 matches for Ben Olsen's squad, but the lack of consistency by this D.C. team sees them exit early. Bill Hamid could save them, but the issues defensively give Toronto too many chances, and they finish enough to send Rooney packing.

4. No. 3 seeds will lose at home

In addition to expecting Real Salt Lake to lose at home to Portland, expect the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference to go down. New York Red Bulls have been sharp defensively, they go to Philadelphia and grind out a win in added time. The Union have been fantastic this year, but there are always upsets. New York's experience shines through in what will be a physical game that narrowly goes their way.

5. Atlanta barely escapes

Bruce Arena will take the Revolution into Atlanta and push the Five Stripes to the brink of elimination. The reigning champs will manage to get two goals from Josef Martinez, contain Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou for the most part and earn a momentum-building win to set up a meeting with the New York Red Bulls. Don't be shocked if New England comes out fast and gets an early goal, but the talent from Atlanta will be too much in the end, though there will be questions as to if Atlanta really has what it takes to win with its roller coaster run of form.