The playoff picture is officially set in Major League Soccer as Decision Day saw Sporting Kansas City, Charlotte FC, the New York Red Bulls, San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas all clinch their spots in the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. The Red Bulls have made the playoffs for 14 consecutive years, which is a new MLS record, breaking the previous record of 13 years held by the Seattle Sounders between 2009-2021. Peter Vermes was also able to lead a turnaround as the longest tenured MLS head coach guided his team to the playoffs against the odds.

The newly created wild-card round will see Sporting KC host the San Jose Earthquakes and the Red Bulls host Charlotte FC with the winners of those one-off matches then facing the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three series with the first team to two wins moving on. There is no extra time so if a game is level at the end of regulation, it will go straight to penalties to determine the winner which isn't something that the Vancouver Whitecaps will want to hear after Ryan Gauld missed not one but two penalties which would have secured a top four spot and homefield advantage in the first round for the Whitecaps.

After the first round, it will flip back to a single-elimination format for the remainder of the playoffs. Hosting rights for MLS Cup come down to points gained during the season so despite St. Louis City FC winning the West, they won't host MLS Cup if they're pitted against FC Cincinnati, Orlando City or the Columbus Crew.

In the Eastern Conference, the dust has settled and the following teams have clinched a playoff berth: FC Cincinnati, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Atlanta United, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC.

In the Western Conference, the following teams have clinched a playoff berth: St. Louis City SC, Los Angeles Football Club, Seattle Sounders FC, Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earthquakes.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Playoff schedule

All times Eastern, all matches can be streamed on MLS Season Pass

Wildcard round: Wednesday, Oct. 25

New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC, Red Bull Arena (7:30 p.m.)

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes, Children's Mercy Park (9:30 p.m)

Round one: Oct. 28-Nov. 12

No. 1 FC Cincinnati vs. Winner of the Eastern Conference wild-card match

No. 2 Orlando City SC vs. No. 7 Nashville SC

No. 3 Columbus Crew vs. No. 6 Atlanta United

No. 4 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 5 New England Revolution

No. 1 St. Louis City SC vs. Winner of the Western Conference wild-card match

No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 7 FC Dallas

No. 3 LAFC vs. No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

No. 4 Houston Dynamo FC vs. No. 5 Real Salt Lake

Conference semifinals: Nov. 25-26

Conference Finals: Dec. 2-3

MLS Cup Final: Dec. 9 (4 p.m.)

MLS Bracket

Eastern Conference table

Place Club W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 FC Cincinnati 20 9 5 57 39 18 68 2 Orlando City SC 18 9 7 55 39 16 63 3 Columbus Crew 18 9 7 67 46 21 57 4 Philadelphia Union 15 10 9 57 41 16 55 5 New England Revolution 15 10 9 58 46 12 55 6 Atlanta United 13 12 9 66 53 13 51 7 Nashville SC 13 10 11 39 32 7 49 8 New York Red Bulls 11 10 13 36 59 -3 43 9 Charlotte FC 10 13 111 45 52 -7 43 10 CF Montreal (eliminated) 12 5 17 36 52 -16 43 11 New York City FC (eliminated) 9 14 11 35 39 -4 41 12 D.C. United (eliminated) 10 10 14 45 49 -4 40 13 Chicago Fire (eliminated) 10 10 14 39 51 -12 40 14 Inter Miami (eliminated) 9 7 18 41 54 -13 34 15 Toronto FC (eliminated) 4 10 20 26 59 -33 22

Eastern Conference results

New England Revolution 2, Philadelphia Union 1

New York City FC 1, Chicago Fire 0

FC Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 2

Nashville SC 0, New York Red Bulls 1

Columbus Crew 2, CF Montreal 1

Charlotte FC 1, Inter Miami 0

Toronto FC 0, Orlando City 2

Western Conference table

Place Club W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 St. Louis City FC 17 5 12 62 45 17 56 2 Seattle Sounders 14 11 9 41 32 9 53 3 Los Angeles FC 14 10 10 54 39 15 52 4 Houston Dynamo 14 9 11 51 38 13 51 5 Real Salt Lake 14 8 12 48 50 -2 50 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 12 12 10 55 48 7 48 7 FC Dallas 11 13 10 41 37 4 46 8 Sporting Kansas City 12 8 14 48 51 -3 44 9 San Jose Earthquakes 10 14 10 39 43 -4 43 10 Portland Timbers (eliminated) 11 10 13 46 58 -12 41 11 Minnesota United (eliminated) 10 11 13 46 51 -5 41 12 Austin FC (eliminated) 10

8 15 49 55 -6 38 13 LA Galaxy (eliminated) 8 12 14 51 67 -16 36 14 Colorado Rapids (eliminated) 5 12 17 26 54 -28 27

Western Conference results

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Austin FC 1

Portland Timbers 1, Houston Dynamo 3

Vancouver Whitecaps 1, LAFC 1

St. Louis City FC 0, Seattle Sounders 2

Colorado Rapids 0, Real Salt Lake 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota United 1

LA Galaxy 1, FC Dallas 4

Records broken

With their stoppage time victory over Nashville SC, the New York Red Bulls not only jumped above the red line to host a wild-card round match but they also made history. Not only do the Red Bulls own the longest active streak of playoff appearances in all of American sports but they now also hold the longest streak of consecutive playoff appearances ever in MLS with 14. For a season that has included many ups and downs including needing to move on from head coach Gerhard Struber, it's an impressive accomplishment for the Red Bulls to make it and considering their form recently, teams won't want to face them.

Welcome to the show

In only their second season in the league, Charlotte FC are now in the playoffs and they did it the hard way by handing Miami their first league defeat in a match that Lionel Messi has started. Scoring an early goal before surviving on heroics from keeper Kristijan Kahlina, this is the progress that Charlotte needed after dropping a midweek match away to the Herons. It feels even better to book your place in the playoffs when Messi had to be defeated to get there.

What a turnaround

It seemed like Sporting Kansas City and the longest tenured coach in the league Peter Vermes would be left on the outside looking in at the playoff picture but in a statement win over Minnesota United, Sporting was able to make it to book a place in the wild-card round. No one will want to face this side in the playoffs, especially St. Louis who lost to the Seattle Sounders on the final day. Sporting will still need another win to make it out of the wild-card round but getting there was half the battle.