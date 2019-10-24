MLS playoffs: Toronto FC knocks out top-seeded NYCFC, advances to Eastern Conference Final

The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is done. In MLS playoffs action on Wednesday, No. 4 seed Toronto FC went to No. 1 NYCFC and stunned the hosts at Citi Field, with Alejandro Pozuelo scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. NYCFC entered with a bunch of momentum and after a bye in the first round but had arguably its poorest display of the season, despite recording 17 shots.

It was a match in which two unbelievable blunders gave Toronto FC the two goals it needed to move on. Pozuelo pounced on a lose ball 47 minutes in on a poor back pass to goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Then the Spaniard finished a penalty kick in the 90th minute that came as a result of a senseless tackle by Ronald Matarrita on Richie Laryea.

Layrea, a Canadian international, got by his defender with a nice burst down the sideline, and when he cut inside into the box, Matarrita surprisingly cut his legs down with a poor tackle from behind. There was no doubt that it was a penalty kick, and Pozuelo put it away. Matarritia was emotional after being called for the penalty kick. It looked like he went for the tackle outside of the box and just didn't realize where he was when he went in. Here is the winning goal:

Oh my, Alejandro Pozuelo!! 👏



He goes with the Panenka from the spot and it's 2-1 Toronto with just minutes remaining! #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/shChEbf2VH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 24, 2019

A classy finish, and heartbreak for the hosts. Toronto was confident coming off a 5-1 win over D.C. United in extra time last weekend, and they weren't in the mood for extra time in this one. Pozuelo has now scored 14 goals in his first season with the Canadian franchise.

You can watch select MLS action on fuboTV (Try for free).

As a result, Toronto moves on the next week's Eastern Conference Final (day and time to be determined). The team will face either No. 2 Atlanta United or No. 3 Philadelphia Union on the road.