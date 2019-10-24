MLS playoffs: Toronto FC knocks out top-seeded NYCFC, advances to Eastern Conference Final
It was a painful end to the season for the No. 1 seed in the east
The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is done. In MLS playoffs action on Wednesday, No. 4 seed Toronto FC went to No. 1 NYCFC and stunned the hosts at Citi Field, with Alejandro Pozuelo scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. NYCFC entered with a bunch of momentum and after a bye in the first round but had arguably its poorest display of the season, despite recording 17 shots.
It was a match in which two unbelievable blunders gave Toronto FC the two goals it needed to move on. Pozuelo pounced on a lose ball 47 minutes in on a poor back pass to goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Then the Spaniard finished a penalty kick in the 90th minute that came as a result of a senseless tackle by Ronald Matarrita on Richie Laryea.
Layrea, a Canadian international, got by his defender with a nice burst down the sideline, and when he cut inside into the box, Matarrita surprisingly cut his legs down with a poor tackle from behind. There was no doubt that it was a penalty kick, and Pozuelo put it away. Matarritia was emotional after being called for the penalty kick. It looked like he went for the tackle outside of the box and just didn't realize where he was when he went in. Here is the winning goal:
A classy finish, and heartbreak for the hosts. Toronto was confident coming off a 5-1 win over D.C. United in extra time last weekend, and they weren't in the mood for extra time in this one. Pozuelo has now scored 14 goals in his first season with the Canadian franchise.
You can watch select MLS action on fuboTV (Try for free).
As a result, Toronto moves on the next week's Eastern Conference Final (day and time to be determined). The team will face either No. 2 Atlanta United or No. 3 Philadelphia Union on the road.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
El Clasico rescheduled for December
The date for Barcelona-Real Madrid has been pushed back
-
UCL power rankings: Chelsea on the rise
How do all 32 teams rank after three games?
-
Champions League scores, takeaways
Here's what to know about the day's action
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Champions League standings
Everything you need to know about the return of the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Morgan announces she is having a girl
Big news from the Morgan-Carrasco family
-
Inter Milan earns key win vs. Dortmund
Martinez missed a penalty but got the winner
-
Chelsea beats Ajax in Netherlands
Chelsea scored an impressive win on the road in Netherlands on Wednesday