Major League Soccer postponed a game Sunday morning just minutes before it was set to begin due to a "initial unconfirmed positive" coronavirus test. D.C. United and Toronto FC were set to play at 9 a.m. ET in the MLS is Back Tournament, but the league sent out a statement shortly before kickoff explaining why the match had to be postponed.

MLS said test results from Saturday showed an unconfirmed positive for one player and an inconclusive test for another. Here's the full statement from the league:

Major League Soccer announced that today's D.C. United vs. Toronto FC match has been postponed and will be rescheduled. MLS will announce details later today for the rescheduled match. Under the league's health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match. The results of yesterday's tests for D.C. United and Toronto FC produced an initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player. Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league's protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match. Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all participants of the MLS is Back Tournament in making these decisions.

The MLS is Back Tournament is being held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in the Orlando area. Play began Wednesday, but three previously scheduled matches have already been impacted by teams dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. Two teams -- FC Dallas and the Nashville SC -- had to drop out of the tournament.

The tournament is set to resume Sunday night when Sporting Kansas City faces Minnesota United. Here's the full schedule.