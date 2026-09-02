All 27 United States-based MLS teams will make their return to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2027. The oldest running soccer competition in the country, the Open Cup has been going since 1913, and any club sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation can take part in it. It is also the third-longest continuously running cup competition in the world.

But in 2024, due to match congestion, MLS teams that were involved in Concacaf Champions Cup play were no longer in the Open Cup, making this historic competition not feature all of the MLS sides for the past few seasons. During that time, prize money has risen in the Open Cup, and resources have also been devoted to covering travel costs, and MLS will return as the tournament's later rounds now shift to September in order to accommodate the calendar shift, with a one-million-dollar prize for the winner and a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup on the line for the champion. The competition has been won by an MLS team every year since 2000, with the Rochester Rhinos of USL being the last non-MLS side to win the tournament, but it can offer an entry into the Champions Cup for any team in American soccer.

"The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is one of the most powerful platforms we have to showcase what makes American soccer special," said Dan Helfrich, U.S. Soccer Chief Operating Officer. "When you bring various levels of the soccer community together, you create a connected, competitive environment that moves the sport forward and gives fans the drama of knockout soccer. Along with MLS, USL, and all of the Member Organizations represented in the Open Division, the U.S. Open Cup reflects our shared commitment to strengthen the future of the game in this country."

Format

In the future, the Open Cup will be a 96-team field, including all MLS teams, and the first-round matchups will be announced in early 2027, with teams still being matched based on geography. Gameday rosters will also expand from 18 to 20 players. The first round will consist of 32 teams from MLS Next Pro independent clubs, amateur clubs, and teams from USL League One and the USL Championship. Five seeded teams from the USL will enter in the round of 64. Those seeded spots will go to the Players' Shield winner, USL Championship Playoffs winner, Eastern and Western Conference top seeds, and the Prinx Tires USL Cup winner. This is also the round where MLS sides will enter.

Key dates

All dates are in 2027

First Round: April 13-14, 20-21

April 13-14, 20-21 Round of 64: July 8-11

July 8-11 Round of 32: September 14-15

September 14-15 Round of 16: To be confirmed

To be confirmed Quarterfinals: November 23-24

November 23-24 Semifinals: December 1

December 1 Final: December 15