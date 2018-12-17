MLS revamps playoff format to feature a single-elimination bracket and condensed schedule

Major League Soccer's playoffs are going to look quite different moving forward. On Monday, the league announced a new format -- a single-elimination playoff structure that will be implemented next season. Here's what to know about the changes, of which there are several.

.@MLS to adopt new playoff structure in 2019: A single-elimination, straight-bracket format to create a sprint to #MLSCuphttps://t.co/k8nwtlVBNT pic.twitter.com/PKOTQk8htY — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) December 17, 2018

Straight-bracket format

It's win or go home. No second legs, just one game to determine who is the winner. The new format gives more of a home-field advantage to teams that finished the with the best record during the regular season. This season, we saw Portland Timbers (fifth seed in the Western Conference) make the final, losing to Atlanta United (second seed in the Eastern Conference).

More teams join the dance

As MLS has grown with expansion franchises, the playoff participants will also increase. The playoffs will move from 12 to 14 teams, with the top seven from each conference getting into the postseason. The No. 1 seed in both conferences will get a bye to start the postseason, while seeds 2-7 will play in the first round. Previously, the top two seeds in each conference got byes and the top six from each conference qualified.

Three-week race to MLS Cup

All of the MLS playoffs will take place between the October and November FIFA windows as a three-week race to MLS Cup. The 2019 playoffs will start Oct. 19 and MLS Cup 2019 will take place on Nov. 10, nearly a month earlier than normal. MLS Cup 2018 took place on Dec. 8

