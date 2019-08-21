MLS Rivalry Week: Everything you need to know, including schedule, start times, TV, live stream info, and more

Rivalry Week for Major League Soccer kicks off on Wednesday with Wayne Rooney and D.C. United visiting the New York Red Bulls, and Sunday's slate includes a tripleheader, including El Trafico between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy going to Carlos Vela and LAFC. Here's the schedule of the action and three things to watch:

Schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Aug. 21

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m. on TUDN -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

Friday, Aug. 23

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 24

New York City vs. New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday, Aug. 25

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew, 6 p.m. on FS1 -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. on FS1 -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. on FS1 -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

1. All eyes on El Trafico

In what has turned into one of the best rivalries in MLS, it's the battle of Los Angeles between the Galaxy and LAFC on Sunday night. This is a match that never disappoints, and for all of the noise LAFC made with its hot start, they still have never beaten the Galaxy. In four games, it's been two wins for the Galaxy and two draws, and every match has had multiple goals. The games have been fun as well, from the Ibrahimovic hat trick on his debut in March of last year to the 3-2 win on July 19 -- another Ibra hat trick. LAFC is in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 18-4-3 and 17 points ahead of the Galaxy, who are in third.

2. Portland-Seattle Friday night under the lights

This is one of the more colorful, intense rivalries in the league with plenty on the line. Both teams are currently in a playoff spot if the season were to end today, but there is still work to do to hold on. Seattle is in fifth with a three-point cushion, while Portland is in seventh -- the final spot. The Timbers have just a tiebreaker advantage over FC Dallas for that spot and are in danger of slipping out of a playoff spot.

3. Atlanta United aims to stay hot

Remember when Atlanta United looked like hot garbage early on in the season and almost looked like a sure bet to miss the playoffs? Fast forward a few months and Frank de Boer has this team rolling. Campeones Cup winners, Atlanta is also in first place in the Eastern Conference with Josef Martinez having scored in 11 straight games. Atlanta has scored at least two goals in eight straight matches in all competitions and is now the favorite to win the east.