MLS action returns this weekend after a dip into Concacaf Champions League where goals were hard to come by for MLS sides but Los Angeles FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps scored eight goals between them while the Philadelphia Union, Orlando CIty SC, and Austin FC were shut out. But, Austin was the only team to lose during midweek action falling to Haitian side Violette 3-0. It's another year where most of the MLS teams can advance past the round of 16 in Champions League but will it come back to bite them returning to domestic play this weekend?

Here's a look at this weekend's MLS schedule and storylines:

Schedule

Saturday, Mar. 11

All times Eastern and all games are available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United, 12 p.m. (fuboTV -- try for free)

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m.

DC United vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. New York Red Bulls, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. CF Montreal, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis City, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 12

Los Angeles FC vs. New England Revolution, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis City SC look to stay perfect

Two games played in MLS so far and two victories for St. Louis City. They've had some good fortune with opposing teams passing them the ball in good positions but you also create your own luck in soccer and they've done just enough to keep things going in the right direction. The team got to open Citypark with a party and so far they've been a welcome addition to the league. Facing a Portland Timbers side that have struggled during their opening matches but that is also going to be quite dangerous if Evander can get settled, St. Louis will have quite a challenge to pull out three wins in three.

Inter Miami, the Seattle Sounders, and the New England Revolution are the only other teams with two wins in two games played so far this season so St. Louis are already in good company to begin the season.

Is Jordan Morris back?

Sticking with the Sounders for a second, after missing the playoffs and suffering defeat in the Club World Cup earlier than expected, the team have quickly put that behind them and a large reason for that is Jordan Morris. With three goals in two games, Morris has displayed a burst and a confidence that hasn't been seen since his ACL tear. Entering his prime, a healthy Morris can dominate MLS and the Sounders will need him this weekend against FC Cincinnati without Heber available.

Will the real Austin FC please stand up?

Heading to Utah to face Real Salt Lake, this will be a game that Austin are expected to win but their early returns so far this season haven't been promising. This is a team only months removed from finishing second in the Westen Conference but they've already lost to an expansion team and suffered a 3-0 defeat in Concacaf Champions League play. It's still early so these can be overturned and the team also aren't at any risk of missing the playoffs right now due to expansion but the longer that floundering continues, the harder that it will be for Josh Wolff to pull them out of their tailspin.