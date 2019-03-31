MLS scores, highlights: Carlos Vela shines with hat trick, Atlanta United continues to stumble and more

It's hard to believe that some MLS teams have already played five matches in this young season, but it has been an eventful start. Two teams in the east that looked like second-tier contenders in the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC are first and second in the standings, while strong teams like Atlanta United and NYCFC still haven't won a game.

In the Western Conference, LAFC looks like the top team in the league, while MLS Cup finalist Portland Timbers have some serious issues at the back.

Here are the scores from this weekend's games and what to know:

Scoreboard

Saturday

Chicago Fire 1, New York Red Bulls 0

New England Revolution 2, Minnesota United 1

Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal Impact 1

LAFC 5, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 2, FC Cincinnati 0

Columbus 2, Atlanta United 0

FC Dallas 4, Real Salt Lake 2

Houston Dynamo 4, Colorado 1

Seattle Sounders 0, Vancouver 0

Sunday

Orlando City vs. D.C. United, 6:30 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy, 9 p.m. ET

Vela continues to shine

LAFC has opened up the season with four wins and a draw, scoring a league-high 15 goals. Five of those goals came against struggling San Jose on Saturday. The newest team in L.A. looks even better in year two under Bob Bradley, and Mexico international Carlos Vela is the main reason why.

Vela leads the lead with six goals, two more than anybody else, and he grabbed a hat trick in this one.

And this goal was the best of the bunch:

Carlos Vela.

Left foot.

Curler.



You KNOW how this one ends. pic.twitter.com/ECjHOx8tDS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2019

And with that, there is your MVP favorite early on this season.

Columbus Crew rolling under Porter

Losing Gregg Berhalter to the U.S. men's national team saw the Crew bring in Caleb Porter, and it's been an easy transition. The club is 3-1-1, and despite just six goals in five games, the club has done well defensively. There is determination and organization leading the way, but they are also limiting their mistakes.

The last victory was 2-0 over Atlanta United. The reigning MLS champs had 16 shots, five on goal, but the Crew got some well-timed tackles in and Zack Steffen made some important saves to keep the clean sheet.

It's early on, but so far so good in Columbus.

As for Atlanta...

What in the world is going on with Atlanta United?

This is getting out of hand now. Atlanta United under Frank de Boer is just like Crystal Palace under him -- hopeless. And it makes me wonder at what point will they considering pulling the plug? To say this team has been slow out of the gate is an understatement. Having a new coach will take time, and you just don't replace a guy like Miguel Almiron. But Atlanta has just three goals in its last six matches and still hasn't won a league game.

Since the summer of 2017, de Boer has won just two matches as a coach. The last time de Boer won a league match was in 2016 with Inter Milan against a Torino side that had Josef Martinez.

And with the slow start, Atlanta is in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Sooooo when we planning on catching that first dub? pic.twitter.com/ZjYdYcQcri — Joe Nathan (@jwhernandez02) March 31, 2019

