MLS scores, highlights, updates: Atlanta United stays hot as Pity Martinez nets winner

MLS action this weekend may have just taught us two things -- LAFC is the best team in the league and Atlanta United is back. A wild weekend of action saw Saturday's nine games bring fans 27 goals, while Atlanta won its rivalry match on Sunday.

Here's the scoreboard and what to know:

Scores





Saturday, May 11

FC Cincinnati 2, Montreal Impact 1

New York Red Bulls 3, FC Dallas 1

Philadelphia Union 2, Toronto FC 1

NYCFC 2, LA Galaxy 0

New England Revolution 3, San Jose Earthquakes 0

LAFC 3, Columbus Crew 0

Chicago Fire 2, Minnesota United 0

Colorado Rapids 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Seattle Sounders 1, Houston Dynamo 0

Sunday, May 12



Atlanta United 1, Orlando City 0

D.C. United vs. Sporting KC, 7 p.m. ET

LAFC continues to prove its the top team

It's getting a bit ridiculous at this point. LAFC is 8-3-1 to start the season with 29 goals scored and just eight conceded. A 3-0 win at Columbus saw the team stretch its unbeaten streak to four games, and the club has allowed just three goals in the last eight games.

In this one, it was Mark-Anthony Kaye's fine strike 37 minutes in that sealed it, while Adama Doimande and Carlos Vela added late goals. LAFC had 20 shots, eight on frame, while Columbus had just one shot on goal. Here's the winning strike:

In Year 2, LAFC looks like the favorite to win the entire thing, though it's early. With FC Dallas and Montreal left, this club has a chance to distance itself from the rest of the west and build quite the cushion. Looking ahead, June 19 is the rivalry match at the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Atlanta United wins its fourth in a row

Don't look now, but Atlanta United is red hot. Winners of four straight, the club, once at the bottom of the east, is now in a playoff spot in fifth place. With two games in hand behind Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union, if Atlanta were to win those two games they'd be in a tie for first place on points.

Crazy how things have changed. With Tata Martino gone, we've also seen new coach Frank de Boer allow his team to play a bit more freely and not try to overdo things with his style. This still isn't the Atlanta United of last season, but boy have they improved.

An even better sign was the club got its winner on Sunday from record signing Pity Martinez. Here's his debut goal:

First of many 😎



Pity Martinez's debut goal for #ATLUTD 🔥 https://t.co/2ev4kLJaCq — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 12, 2019

