MLS scores, highlights, updates: LAFC continues to dominate, Orlando-Atlanta square off on Sunday

MLS action on Saturday saw 18 teams play with plenty of away teams going on the road and getting fantastic results. LAFC stayed white hot on the road in Columbus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy lost at home and where was no shortage of goals with at least two scored in the days first eight games.

Here's the scoreboard and what to know:

Scores

FC Cincinnati 2, Montreal Impact 1

New York Red Bulls 3, FC Dallas 1

Philadelphia Union 2, Toronto FC 1

NYCFC 2, LA Galaxy 0

New England Revolution 3, San Jose Earthquakes 0

LAFC 3, Columbus Crew 0

Chicago Fire 2, Minnesota United 0

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 12

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City, 2:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. Sporting KC, 7 p.m. ET

LAFC continues to prove its the top team

It's getting a bit ridiculous at this point. LAFC is 8-3-1 to start the season with 29 goals scored and just eight conceded. A 3-0 win at Columbus saw the team stretch its unbeaten streak to four games, and the club has allowed just three goals in the last eight games.

In this one, it was Mark-Anthony Kaye's fine strike 37 minutes in that sealed it, while Adama Doimande and Carlos Vela added late goals. LAFC had 20 shots, eight on frame, while Columbus had just one shot on goal. Here's the winning strike:

In year two, LAFC looks like the favorite to win the entire thing, though it's early. With FC Dallas and Montreal left, this club has a chance to distance itself from the rest of the west and build quite the cushion. Looking ahead, June 19th is the rivalry match at the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Atlanta looks to keep up form

Atlanta United looked like a lock to miss the playoffs with the slow start to the season, but don't look now. The Five Stripes have won three in a row, all clean sheets, and momentum is back with this defending champs. On Wednesday, it was a 2-0 win over Toronto FC, and next up its the new rivalry with Orlando City. Both of these teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, with Atlanta moving into a playoff spot with a win. Frank de Boer's team finds itself two points out of sixth but with four games in hand. These last few wins have given this team a monster boost up the table, and if they are able to stay hot and pick up two wins and two draws in the next four, they'd find themselves in second place in the east.

You can see Sunday's game