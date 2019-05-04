MLS scores: New York Red Bulls hand Los Angeles Galaxy their second loss of the season in thriller

This weekend's Major League Soccer action saw the Los Angeles Galaxy lose for just the second time all season, Houston Dynamo win the Texas derby and a special clash on Sunday with Sporting Kansas City taking on Atlanta United in a battle of two of the most talented teams in all of MLS. Here's the scoreboard, schedule and what to see:

Scoreboard and schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 3

Vancouver Whitecaps 3, Colorado Rapids 2



Saturday, May 4

NY Red Bulls 3, LA Galaxy 2

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 0

Houston Dynamo 2, FC Dallas 1

NYCFC vs. Montreal Impact, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

DC United vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers, 9 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Cincinnati, 10 p.m.

LAFC vs. Chicago Fire, 10:30 p.m.



Sunday, May 5

Sporting KC vs. Atlanta United, 9 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free).

Red Bulls take down Galaxy in thriller

In a match that featured 36 shots and five goals, it was the New York Red Bulls who got the narrow 3-2 victory to hand the Galaxy their second loss of the season. It was the Red Bulls' third win of the season as they have now strung together victories for the first time.

Derrick Etienne scored the winner 67 minutes in, which came after the Red Bulls managed to come back from a 2-1 deficit. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as usual, managed to score again but it was not enough as the Galaxy went on the road and saw their seven-match unbeaten streak snapped. Here are the highlights: