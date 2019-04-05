MLS scores, schedule: D.C. United vs. LAFC showdown highlight three things to watch this weekend

MLS action continues this weekend with a massive Saturday slate sandwiched between a game on Friday and a game on Sunday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angels Galaxy look to make it two wins in a row when they face Vancouver on Friday, FC Cincinnati goes to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and more. Here's the schedule for the coming days and three storylines to keep an eye on:

MLS Schedule

You can stream select matches regionally through fuboTV (Try for free).

Friday, April 5

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. ET



Saturday, April 6

NYCFC vs. Montreal Impact, 1 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. LAFC, 3 p.m. ET -- fuboTV (Try for free)

Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire, 3 p.m. ET

New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United, 7 p.m. ET

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET

San Jose Earthquake vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7

FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m. ET

Non nationally televised matches available on MLS Live.

1. Massive showdown in the nation's capital

It's No. 1 in the Western Conference at No. 1 in the Eastern Conference on Saturday when LAFC and D.C. United square off in the game of the week. In what could be an MLS Cup final sneak peek, both teams are undefeated and both are two of the highest scoring teams in the league. It's a chance to see probably the league's best player in Carlos Vela against the magical Wayne Rooney. Vela has six goals and is coming off a hat trick, leading the MVP race, while Rooney did this last time out.

This isn't a game that will make or break either seasons, but this is certainly the chance to make a statement on the national stage.

2. San Jose, Portland need to get going

Can one of these two finally get their first win? Portland, last year's MLS Cup runner-up, is 0-1-3 and is really struggling defensively, conceding 12 goals so far this season. The team has been OK in attack but its errors at the back have been costly, and they look nothing like a playoff team at the moment. San Jose is about where most would expect them, even with new coach Matias Almeyda and his good reputation after guiding Chivas to the CONCACAF Champions League title last year. These teams are already in a hole of at least six points when it comes to the playoffs. Both could use more than a point here.

3. Cincy once again looking to prove it belongs

FC Cincinnati is off to a 2-1-2 start to the campaign, and the signing of Kenny Saief has been a fine signing on loan from Anderlecht. While making the playoffs may be too much to ask as this team didn't enter the league with the same expectations as Atlanta United or LAFC, they believe they can fight for a spot. They have an awesome chance to prove they belong when Sporting Kansas City comes calling on Sunday. And to the benefit of FC Cinci, they catch Sporting in between their two legs in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals against Monterrey.