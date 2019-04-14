MLS scores, schedule: Seattle beats Toronto and Altidore; Minnesota United opens new stadium with goal fest

MLS action this weekend saw the Los Angeles teams continue to dominant, Jozy Altidore continue his hot streak and the unveiling of Minnesota United's new, stunning stadium -- Allianz Field, with quite a bit of snow. The matchday began on Friday with Chicago and Vancouver drawing 1-1 and continued on Saturday with a 10-game slate, and wraps up with just one match late on Sunday. Here's what to see and know:

Friday, April 12

Chicago Fire 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1



Saturday, April 13

Montreal Impact 1, Columbus Crew 0

Houston Dynamo 2,San Jose Earthquakes 1

Seattle Sounders 3, Toronto FC 2

Minnesota United 3, NYCFC 3

Atlanta United 2, New England Revolution 0

FC Dallas 2, Portland Timbers 1

D.C. United 3, Colorado 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Orlando City 1

LAFC 2, FC Cincinnati 0

LA Galaxy 2, Philadelphia Union 0



Sunday, April 14

Sporting KC vs. NY Red Bulls, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles teams stay hot

Those two teams in the city of angels are looking mighty good. LAFC won once again to remain undefeated at 6-1-0, beating FC Cincinnati 2-0 with Carlos Vela scoring again. The club has scored a league-high 21 goals, but the problem last season was the defense, and so far things are much improved. There is a composure at the back and it's evident with just five goals conceded in the first seven games.

As for the Galaxy, can you guess who scored for them in the 2-0 win over the Union? Yep, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He had both goals and has scored in three straight games.

Altidore in fine form, Berhalter likely taking notice

In what was a wild 3-2 win for the Seattle Sounders over Toronto FC, the story ended up being Toronto's star forward Jozy Altidore. Absent from the U.S. men's national team's recent matches due to injury, he's now made it four straight games where he's scored, grabbing two more on Saturday. He looks confident and lively, and continues to improve, which is a good sign for all USMNT fans.

After scoring a good header in the first half, he had this nifty finish in the second half with a lovely run into the box and fine touch to the far post. Check out this classy goal:

Altidore is a player who can really shine when he is playing with tons of confidence, and no No. 9 is playing better in the league right now.

Minnesota United shows off new stadium with snow, goals

Allianz Field debuted on Saturday as Minnesota United hosted NYCFC, and boy was it quite the show. The spectacular stadium, which cost $200 million, welcomed fans to the first official game with a heavy amount of snow. Take a look:

And the fans were treated to quite a first half, which featured five goals, three of which came from the home team, with the match ending 3-3.