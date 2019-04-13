MLS scores, schedule: Seattle beats Toronto, plus goal fest in Minnesota United's new stadium

MLS action this weekend saw Jozy Altidore continue his hot streak and the unveiling of Minnesota United's new, stunning stadium -- Allianz Field, with quite a bit of snow. The matchday began on Friday with Chicago and Vancouver drawing 1-1 and continued on Saturday with a 10-game slate. Here's what to see and know:

Friday, April 12

Chicago Fire 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1



Saturday, April 13

Montreal Impact 1, Columbus Crew 0

Houston Dynamo 2,San Jose Earthquakes 1

Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC, 4 p.m. ET

Minnesota United vs. NYCFC, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. ET

FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m. ET

Colorado Rapids vs. D.C. United, 9 p.m. ET

Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City, 9 p.m. ET

LAFC vs. FC Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union, 10:30 p.m. ET



Sunday, April 14

Sunday, April 14

Sporting KC vs. NY Red Bulls, 7 p.m. ET

Altidore in fine form, Berhalter likely taking notice

In what was a wild 3-2 win for the Seattle Sounders over Toronto FC, the story ended up being Toronto's star forward Jozy Altidore. Absent from the U.S. men's national team's recent matches due to injury, he's now made it four straight games where he's scored, grabbing two more on Saturday. He looks confident and lively, and continues to improve, which is a good sign for all USMNT fans.

After scoring a good header in the first half, he had this nifty finish in the second half with a lovely run into the box and fine touch to the far post. Check out this classy goal:

Altidore is a player who can really shine when he is playing with tons of confidence, and no No. 9 is playing better in the league right now.

Minnesota United shows off new stadium with snow, goals

Allianz Field debuted on Saturday as Minnesota United hosted NYCFC, and boy was it quite the show. The spectacular stadium, which cost $200 million, welcomed fans to the first official game with a heavy amount of snow. Take a look:

And the fans were treated to quite a first half, which featured five goals, three of which came from the home team.

Fans also got to see this unbelievable blooper by NYCFC's goalkeeper Sean Johnson, which resulted in Minnesota's third goal. Look at this lack of luck:

A big game for Sporting KC and Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City turned the page after getting demolished in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League against Monterrey, but it doesn't get much easier on Sunday with a tough test against the Red Bulls, who are reeling but still capable of doing damage. After scoring seven against Montreal on March 30, Sporting has one goal in its last two MLS games. They'll have a more comfortable two-game stretch coming up against San Jose and New England, but the Red Bulls are a hungry team that just haven't been able to put it together with a three-game losing streak. On paper, these are two contenders that haven't looked super sharp to begin the season. Who can take advantage here and build some momentum after a rough patch?