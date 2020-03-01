MLS scores, takeaways: Chicharito does little in debut; Jonathan Lewis scores dramatic game-winner
Here's the top performer's from the day's action
The 2020 MLS season officially kicked off on Saturday with eight matches, and all eyes were on Houston with Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez making his debut for the club after joining from Sevilla in January. Plenty of United States men's national team players were in action as well, with an under-the-radar one scoring a dramatic winner in the nation's capital. Here's the schedule, scores and takeaways from the opening day of action:
Scores
Saturday, Feb. 29
Colorado Rapids 2, D.C. United 1
Montreal Impact 2, New England Revolution 1
Houston Dynamo 1, LA Galaxy 1
Toronto FC 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2
FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia Union 0
Orlando City 0, Real Salt Lake 0
Nashville SC vs. Atalanta United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Columbus Crew vs. NYCFC, 12:30 p.m.
NY Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire, 3 p.m.
LAFC vs. Inter Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m.
MLS fuboTV (Try for free)
Lewis grabs dramatic winner
Colorado Rapids attacker Jonathan Lewis had a dream start to the season on Saturday as his team went on the road to D.C. United and took home a 2-1 win. The former New York City FC man had five goals in 16 games last season for the Rapids and is well on his way to beating that if he keeps it up.
After Kei Kamara made it 1-1 67 minutes in, Lewis scored this goal in the 92nd minute with a well-timed finish after a frantic few moments where the ball just wasn't under possession.
He's a guy on the radar of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, and if he keeps it up don't be shocked if he plays a role moving forward.
Galaxy, Dynamo settle for draw in Chicharito debut
There were a lot of storylines entering the Houston vs. LA Galaxy game. You had Tab Ramos making his MLS coaching debut as the Dynamo's boss and Chicharito's Galaxy debut. In the end, the teams split the prize in an entertaining draw with Cristian Pavon and Mauro Manotas scoring. Pavon gave the Galaxy the lead early in the first half with a goal that may just go down as the day's best.
It was a fair result in the end with the match even throughout. Both teams created the chances needed to win the game but both were a bit rusty as expected.
-
Premier League winners and losers
Let's take a look at the best of what the Premier League had to offer over the weekend
-
EFL Cup final preview
The two clubs meet at Wembley on Sunday to decide who lifts the League Cup crown
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Manchester United vs. Everton preview
The Red Devils may just be hitting their stride
-
Twitter reacts to Liverpool's loss
Here's how the folks on Twitter (especially Arsenal) responded to Watford's upset victory over...
-
When can Liverpool win PL title?
Liverpool needs just four wins to win the Premier League title, even after its recent stunning...
-
UCL takeaways: City pushes right buttons
Real Madrid is in big trouble while Juve may be OK
-
Lyon notches upset of Juve, Ronaldo
Juventus couldn't find the back of the net in France