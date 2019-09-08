MLS scores, takeaways: Toronto FC gets much-needed win; Portland Timbers rally with two late goals

Just because we are in an international break doesn't mean Major League Soccer has stopped. The league has been playing games while most of the world takes time off, and there were five games on Saturday as teams continue to push toward the playoffs, including a crazy match in Portland with the Timbers securing an impressive comeback. You can watch select MLS games on fuboTV (Try for free). Here are the scores and what to know:

Scores and schedule

Saturday, Sept. 7

NYCFC 2, New England Revolution 1

Toronto FC 5, FC Cincinnati 1

Orlando City 2, LAFC 2

Colorado Rapids 2, Seattle Sounders 0

Portland Timbers 2, Sporting KC 1

NYCFC moves into first

NYCFC has gotten red hot and now sits alone in first place in the Eastern Conference. The club beat the Revs 2-1 on Saturday in a game where the team had 30 shots but needed a last-minute penalty kick to win. Jesus Medina scored both goals to stretch the team's winning streak to five games, all but locking up a spot in the postseason for Domenec Torrent's team.

Toronto gets much-needed win

Did you notice in the U.S. men's national team's 3-0 loss to Mexico on Friday that Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley weren't there? That is because they stayed with Toronto during its playoff push. Altidore didn't play but Bradley started and scored in an emphatic 5-1 win. The victory pushed the team's unbeaten streak to seven in all competitions and got the team into sixth place and four points clear of a playoff spot.

Portland delivers under pressure

After back-to-back losses against Atlanta United and Seattle, Portland found itself facing a big stretch with matches against Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City. The team was slipping out of the playoff race and really needed to find some momentum with six games left and a tricky schedule, and they did just that. After the 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake last week, Portland earned an incredible win over Sporting Kansas City, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to win. Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 83rd minute, and Brian Fernandez scored in the 94th minute. Here's how it went down:

MLS action returns on Wednesday.