MLS scores, updated playoff picture: Gustavo Bou helps New England Revolution clinch postseason spot

The 2019 playoff picture is almost set in MLS

The New England Revolution started the regular season 2-8-2. They'll end the regular season with a spot in the playoffs. After adding Bruce Arena as coach and bringing in striker Gustavo Bou, the Revolution clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a 2-0 win over NYCFC. Teal Bunbury scored the winner in the 66th minute and Bou finished the game off with a goal in the 89th minute, securing at worst the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. New England could still finish as high as fifth with a game to go. 

Bou's late goal came on an absolutely ridiculous chip from way outside the box. Take a look:

What a goal, and what a moment to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Now, all that's left are three spots in the Western Conference to be decided Sunday night or next week.

Scores

  • D.C. United 0, NY Red Bulls 0
  • Atlanta United 1, Montreal Impact 1
  • New England Revolution 2, NYCFC 0
  • Chicago Fire 2, Toronto FC 2
  • Orlando City 1, FC Cincinnati 1
  • Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0
  • Minnesota United vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Colorado vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Portland Timbes vs. Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Here's a look at the teams that already clinched a playoff spot and the ones that clinched on Sunday.

Teams that had already clinched:

  • LAFC
  • NYCFC
  • Minnesota United
  • Philadelphia Union
  • LA Galaxy
  • Atlanta United
  • Seattle Sounders
  • New York Red Bulls
  • Toronto FC

Teams that clinched a playoff spot on Sunday:

  • New England Revolution

Next Sunday, the regular season comes to a close with all the teams in action. You can see select MLS matches on fuboTV (Try for free). 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories