MLS scores, updated playoff picture: Gustavo Bou helps New England Revolution clinch postseason spot

The New England Revolution started the regular season 2-8-2. They'll end the regular season with a spot in the playoffs. After adding Bruce Arena as coach and bringing in striker Gustavo Bou, the Revolution clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a 2-0 win over NYCFC. Teal Bunbury scored the winner in the 66th minute and Bou finished the game off with a goal in the 89th minute, securing at worst the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. New England could still finish as high as fifth with a game to go.

Bou's late goal came on an absolutely ridiculous chip from way outside the box. Take a look:

What a goal, and what a moment to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Now, all that's left are three spots in the Western Conference to be decided Sunday night or next week.

Scores

D.C. United 0, NY Red Bulls 0

Atlanta United 1, Montreal Impact 1

New England Revolution 2, NYCFC 0

Chicago Fire 2, Toronto FC 2

Orlando City 1, FC Cincinnati 1

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota United vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m. ET

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m. ET

Portland Timbes vs. Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Here's a look at the teams that already clinched a playoff spot and the ones that clinched on Sunday.

Teams that had already clinched:

LAFC

NYCFC

Minnesota United

Philadelphia Union

LA Galaxy

Atlanta United

Seattle Sounders

New York Red Bulls

Toronto FC

Teams that clinched a playoff spot on Sunday:

New England Revolution

