MLS scores, updated playoff picture: Gustavo Bou helps New England Revolution clinch postseason spot
The 2019 playoff picture is almost set in MLS
The New England Revolution started the regular season 2-8-2. They'll end the regular season with a spot in the playoffs. After adding Bruce Arena as coach and bringing in striker Gustavo Bou, the Revolution clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a 2-0 win over NYCFC. Teal Bunbury scored the winner in the 66th minute and Bou finished the game off with a goal in the 89th minute, securing at worst the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. New England could still finish as high as fifth with a game to go.
Bou's late goal came on an absolutely ridiculous chip from way outside the box. Take a look:
What a goal, and what a moment to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Now, all that's left are three spots in the Western Conference to be decided Sunday night or next week.
Scores
- D.C. United 0, NY Red Bulls 0
- Atlanta United 1, Montreal Impact 1
- New England Revolution 2, NYCFC 0
- Chicago Fire 2, Toronto FC 2
- Orlando City 1, FC Cincinnati 1
- Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0
- Minnesota United vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Colorado vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET
- LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. ET
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Portland Timbes vs. Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m. ET
Here's a look at the teams that already clinched a playoff spot and the ones that clinched on Sunday.
Teams that had already clinched:
- LAFC
- NYCFC
- Minnesota United
- Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy
- Atlanta United
- Seattle Sounders
- New York Red Bulls
- Toronto FC
Teams that clinched a playoff spot on Sunday:
- New England Revolution
Next Sunday, the regular season comes to a close with all the teams in action. You can see select MLS matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
