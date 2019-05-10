MLS Week 11 schedule: Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy looking to remain undefeated at home vs. NYCFC

MLS action continues this weekend with 13 matches being played, including 10 on a busy Saturday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angels Galaxy look to stay perfect at home when it takes on NYCFC on national television on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta United FC, the 2018 MLS Cup winner, hosts Orlando City SC on national television on Sunday as Atlanta looks for its fourth consecutive win. Here's the schedule for the coming days and three storylines to keep an eye on:

MLS schedule for Week 11

MLS schedule for Week 11

Friday, May 10

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers, 10 p.m. ET



Saturday, May 11

FC Cincinnati vs. Montreal Impact, 1 p.m. ET

FC Dallas vs. NY Red Bulls, 2 p.m. ET

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. NYCFC, 4 p.m. ET

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. ET

New England Revolution vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Fire vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m. ET

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 12

Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC, 2:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m. ET

1. High-scoring affair up north

Saturday's match between the Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC will feature the two best goal-scoring teams in the Eastern Conference. Both squads have found the back of the net 21 times this season. Jozy Altidore has been scoring at an incredible pace this season, scoring five goals in five matches for TFC. He has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury, but should return for this match. Alejandro Pozuelo has been better than advertised, recording four goals and six assists in seven matches in his first season with TFC. Philadelphia is tied for first in the conference, recording 20 points in 11 matches. The Union have come away with points in each of its last four matches and eight of its last nine matches.

2. Galaxy look to stay perfect as it faces NYCFC

Only two teams in MLS have zero losses or draws at home this season: LA Galaxy and Portland. But Portland is 0-0-0 at home this season as it has played all nine matches on the road due to construction at its home stadium. The Galaxy on the other hand are 6-0-0 at home this season and now face a NYCFC team who has already won two road matches this season. Zlatan has continued to show he is one of -- if the not the best -- goal-scorers in the league. He has nine goals in nine matches. The Galaxy have scored at least two goals in every home match this season. NYCFC has recorded shutouts in its last two away matches.

3. Cincy looks for a fresh start vs. Montreal

In FC Cincinnati's first season in MLS, its coach could not last a third of the season. Alan Koch was relieved of his duties after FCC started the season 2-7-2, scoring a league-low eight goals. Yoann Demet will take over as the interim coach. The team has lost its last five matches and has been outscored 9-0 in that span. Frankie Amaya, the first pick of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft did receive his first start in the team's last match. Montreal is currently tied for first in the Eastern Conference with 20 points, but it has given up 17 goals this season, tied for the second-most in the conference.