MLS scores: Zlatan's winner for Galaxy, snowy scene in Colorado highlight 2019 opening weekend

Major League Soccer officially returned on Saturday as the 2019 season kicked off with 10 games. In total, there were 36 goals and every game had at least two goals scored, while five games saw at least four goals scored. Here's a rundown of the scores, Sunday's schedule and the best of the weekend.

MLS scoreboard, schedule

Saturday, March 2

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 1

NYCFC 2, Orlando City 2

Columbus 1, NY Red Bulls 1

Dallas 1, New England 1

Colorado 3, Portland 3

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2

Real Salt Lake 1, Houston Dynamo 1

LA Galaxy 2, Chicago 1

Seattle Sounders 4, FC Cincinnati 1

Montreal Impact 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, March 3

D.C United at Atlanta United, 6 p.m.

LAFC at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

Zlatan comes through, Alvarez shines in debut

The Los Angeles Galaxy started off the Guillermo Barros Schelotto era on the right foot with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire at home. Can you guess who scored the winner? Yep, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The big Swede came through in the second half to head home from close, but it was Efrain Alvarez who stole the show. The 16-year-old made his MLS debut, grabbing an assist and helping set up the winner. Down 1-0, Alvarez found Daniel Steres 68 minutes in for a comfortable header. Check out the cut from Alvarez, who has represented both the United States and Mexico as the youth level:

On his MLS debut, @LAGalaxy phenom Efrain Alvarez showed us exactly why Mexico and the USMNT have been fighting over him. pic.twitter.com/k7ejbj4I9D — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 3, 2019

Then it was Ibra time. First Alvarez did well to get the ball to Chris Pontius, who fired off the crossbar only to then see Zlatan score from close.

Ibrahimovic heads home the rebound to give the Galaxy a 2-1 lead! #LAvCHI pic.twitter.com/drdrvhHBUJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 3, 2019

A perfect start to the season for a team that missed the playoff last year but is being looked at as a contender this year.

Winter wonderland leads to spectacular, fun match

Things got wild in Colorado on Saturday. And it wasn't because of a 3-3 draw. A snow-covered pitch officially reached -18 degrees in Commerce, City, Colo. It's a bit wild that this game was allowed to be played, and it brought back memories from that USA vs. Costa Rica World Cup qualifier In March of 2013. Look at these images:

The Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers played the coldest game in MLS history last night - 18°F 🥶🥶



📸: @gwephoto pic.twitter.com/Y7dZYuETpu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 3, 2019

Here are the highlights:

It's always cool to see these games, and you just know when the orange ball comes out, it's going to be nuts. The lines were shoveled a few times during the game and it's a match that will be hard to forget. As for the fans, bravo to them for sticking it out.

FC Cincinnati loses, but what a first goal

FC Cincinnati played its first match in MLS history on Saturday, and though it didn't end well, it did start well. Leonardo Bertone scored the goal of the weekend with a rifled volley 13 minutes in that left the home crowd stunned. Take a look:

Credit for Seattle for coming back, with USMNT striker Jordan Morris scoring twice for his first goal in more than a year. The Sounders were expected to win this one and did well to control the middle of the pitch and show some fantastic finishing in front of goal.