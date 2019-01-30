MLS star Miguel Almiron on verge of completing record-breaking deal with Newcastle

History is about to go down in Major League Soccer. Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron is in England to complete his move to Newcastle United according to multiple reports. According to Sky Sports, the fee is around $27 million, smashing the Premier League club's transfer fee record and Major League Soccer's. MLS sold Alphonso Davies of the Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich for just over $10 million last year, and this deal nearly triples it.

Almiron arrived in MLS from Argentine club Lanus for over $7 million in December 2016 and has dominated the league from the start. He led the team to the MLS playoffs in his first season and to the 2018 MLS Cup title in his second season. The creative attacking midfielder, you can argue, is the most talented player in Major League Soccer with his speed, finishing ability and creativity. He scored 13 goals this past season for Atlanta.

The Paraguay international had what it took to go to Europe following his time in the Argentine first division but opted to join MLS and Tata Martino. Since then, he's developed into quite possibly the best signing in MLS history when you consider impact on the field and the economic impact of his transfers. Buying him for $7 and selling him for nearly four times that is a major haul for the league.

At Newcastle, he'll be tasked with being the creative man in the final third for a club right in the relegation battle. The club stunned Manchester City on Tuesday to move five points clear of the drop zone.

Almiron could possibly make his debut on Saturday against Tottenham. Newcastle goes to Spurs at 7:30 a.m. ET and that match can be viewed via fuboTV (Try for free).