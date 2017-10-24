MLS star Sebastian Giovinco has beer thrown at him during game, decides to drink it
Sometimes players get thirsty
Toronto FC got a 2-2 draw at Atlanta United on Sunday on the final day of the MLS regular season, and Sebastian Giovinco was in form when it came to on the pitch and slightly off it. The Italian scored a wonderful free kick to earn the Canadians a draw, but arguably his best highlight came earlier on. Jozy Altidore scored the level the match at 1-1, and a fan threw a beer at Altidore. Giovinco picked it up and drank it. Take a look:
He didn't seem to like it, either. With the backwash and it not being as cold as when purchased, his reaction makes a lot of sense.
That surely didn't go over well with the league or club, but Giovinco obviously does what he wants.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Watch Man. United vs. Swansea
The Red Devils are coming off a loss to Huddersfield
-
How to watch Barcelona vs. Murcia
Barca's young boys go for a tie-ending result in the first leg
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Wolves
Can Wolves stop City's unbelievable attack?
-
WATCH: PK in Asia will shock you
This penalty kick from Thailand will remind why it's never a good idea to celebrate early
-
Ronaldo beats Messi for top FIFA award
Ronaldo was always expected to win this one
-
USMNT now has caretaker manager
It's a Bruce Arena assistant
Add a Comment