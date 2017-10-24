MLS star Sebastian Giovinco has beer thrown at him during game, decides to drink it

Toronto FC got a 2-2 draw at Atlanta United on Sunday on the final day of the MLS regular season, and Sebastian Giovinco was in form when it came to on the pitch and slightly off it. The Italian scored a wonderful free kick to earn the Canadians a draw, but arguably his best highlight came earlier on. Jozy Altidore scored the level the match at 1-1, and a fan threw a beer at Altidore. Giovinco picked it up and drank it. Take a look:

He didn't seem to like it, either. With the backwash and it not being as cold as when purchased, his reaction makes a lot of sense.

That surely didn't go over well with the league or club, but Giovinco obviously does what he wants.