MLS star Zlatan Ibrahimovic honored with shirtless statue in Sweden

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was honored with a shirtless statue of himself in Sweden. The likeness was unveiled in Ibrahimovic's hometown of Maimo and it sits outside the Friends Arena in town. Ibrahimovic often takes off his jersey when he scores a goal on the soccer field.

"You have players who win trophies. You have players who get statues," Ibrahimovic said. "Then you have players who receive both trophies and statues."

"[It's] a symbol for those who do not feel welcome, do not fit in or feel that they do not look like everyone else. If I can, they can. I'm not special in any way, even though I'm best at what I do."

Ibrahimovic played for Manchester United, A.C. Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before coming over to the United States in 2018 to play for the Galaxy. This season, the star striker led the Galaxy in goals (30) while racking up seven assists, good for second on the team behind Cristian Pavon.

The Galaxy finished fifth in the Western Conference with 51 points and take on Minnesota United FC in the first round of the MLS Playoffs, which begin on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic has registered 52 goals and 17 assists during his two seasons in Los Angeles and is one of the top players to ever come out of Sweden.