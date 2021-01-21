The 2021 MLS SuperDraft is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET with collegiate talent of the United States finding new homes as professional players. There will be three rounds of picks, including the No. 1 pick coming from expansion club Austin FC. In total there will be 86 picks with Nashville SC currently slated to have the final pick. Here's everything to know:

How do I watch it?

The event will air live on MLSSoccer.com, the MLS app, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Pluto TV. Coverage will feature draft rooms, analysis on first-round picks, interviews and more.

You can find the complete list of prospects here.

First-round draft order

Austin FC FC Cincinnati Houston FC D.C. United Atlanta United Colorado Rapids Real Salt Lake Portland Timbers Vancouver Whitecaps Inter Miami Austin FC San Jose Earthquakes RBNY LAFC FC Dallas Los Angeles Galaxy NYCFC Toronto FC Orlando City Nashville SC Colorado Ripds Orlando City Vancouver Whitecaps New England Revolution Minnesota United Inter Miami Columbus Crew

Who are the top prospects?

Philip Mayaka, Clemson: Expected to go first overall, Mayaka is a midfielder from Clemson who can really be the engine in the middle. Born in Nairobi, Kenya, he became a Generation adidas signee on Jan. 14. A MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2019 and ACC Freshman of the Year that season, he continues to improve with a strong technical ability, vision, a quality in the final third with more potential than any other player in the draft.

Daniel Pereira, Virginia Tech: From Venezuela, the Hokie talent was seen by Virginia Tech while playing for Virginia Blue Ridge Star in Roanoke, Va., before making a big impact at Virginia Tech. During the 2019 season, he finished with five goals and five assists, while stepping up against some of the best teams in the country. He's got creativity, pace, shields the ball well and has the chance to be a rock in the middle for whoever picks him. He is also a generation adidas signee.

Calvin Harris, Wake Forest: Another ACC player expected to go early, Harris is a forward who is really good with the ball at his feet, makes good runs and scored four goals in nine matches last fall. He was born in England, went to high school in New Zealand and has also lived in Hong Kong. He is also a generation adidas signee.