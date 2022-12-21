The SuperDraft has changed over the past few years as MLS talent evaluation moves to spending more on building out academies and splashing more on players from abroad but the draft is still a valuable way to unearth domestic talent. After being chosen first overall by Charlotte FC, Ben Bender took MLS by storm registering three goals and six assists over 28 appearances for the expansion side last season.

This is the type of impact that expansion team St. Louis SC would like to pick up with their inaugural draft to prepare their roster for the upcoming season. The Colorado Rapids, Orlando SC, and the Vancouver Whitecaps will all have more than one first round pick which could see some wheeling and dealing during the draft which will be three rounds. There are 360 eligible players for the draft which has the first round broadcast live before the second and third rounds can be followed via the draft tracker.

Here's what to know, how you can watch the draft and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Dec. 21 | Time : x5 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 21 | : x5 p.m. ET Location : Conference Call

: Conference Call TV: None | Live stream: YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, MLSsoccer.com

Who could go first overall?

MLSsoccer.com has St. Louis SC taking Shak Mohammed a winger out of Duke with the first overall pick. A dynamic winger, Mohammed had a breakout season for the Blue Devils scoring ten goals and assisting two more. From Ghana, Mohammed is a Generation Adidas athlete which has allowed him to declare for the draft despite only being a sophomore. He was the ACC offensive player of the year while also becoming a first-team All-American.