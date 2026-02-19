Back like it never left, another MLS season is right around the corner after Inter Miami lifted the first MLS Cup in their history in December and will now look to back it up with another one. But with teams around the league improving and a break for the FIFA World Cup in the middle of the season, defending the crown will be no easy task. The addition of Mexican striker German Berterame has improved the squad, but other teams in the Eastern Conference, such as Nashville SC and Orlando City SC, have also made moves to come within striking distance of the Herons.

Ahead of the season is always a good time to take a look at who will win the league awards, even if MLS may be one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world, while also taking some fun looks into the crystal ball. So let's get to it:

Most Valuable Player - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Lionel Messi is going for the three-peat as MVP after already becoming the first player in league history to win the award in back-to-back seasons. On one hand, it may feel as if this award has gotten boring since Messi also came close to winning it in only a half-season of play when he first joined the Herons, but no player in the league is coming close to the Argentine's production with Inter Miami. With German Berterame joining from Monterrey, Messi will also have a new partner in attack, and they've shown some chemistry in preseason play. Until proven otherwise, this award is Messi's to lose, and while some like Heung-min Son and Anders Dreyer will do the best they can to take it away from him, if the Messi that has shown up for Miami so far does what's expected in a World Cup year, look out.

Seriously, Messi is one of one.

CBS Sports

Golden Boot: German Berterame (Inter Miami CF)

I don't love taking newcomers for Golden Boot due to needing to fit into a team and learning a new league, but thanks to Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup, Berterame doesn't have as much of a learning curve as someone coming from abroad due to playing against MLS teams on a regular basis. Scoring 13 goals and assisting three more with Monterrey before departing, Berterame will thrive with the service from Messi, which can make his +2700 odds to win it seem like a bargain. He'll have competition from Messi as well as Sam Surridge and Son in what will be a serious race for the league's top scorer, but the stage is set to succeed.

MLS Cup champions: Inter Miami CF

Like the MVP award, we've got Inter Miami going back-to-back as MLS Cup champions. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba may have retired, but in adding Dayne St. Clair from Minnesota United, the defense will improve in the long run. There's also the addition of Sergio Reguillon, which will add dynamism going both ways at left back, and the newness of opening a new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, will only add more energy to help the Herons reach their goal of defending the first MLS Cup title in club history. They'll have opposition, but through Messi, all things are possible.

Best signing: Cristian Espinoza (Nashville SC)

While a strange set of circumstances led Espinoza to Nashville, his Concacaf Champions Cup debut has already shown a small glimpse of what they'll be getting. Immediately after entering the match, Hany Mukhtar, Surridge, and Espinoza all combined for a quickfire goal for Nashville. We'll be seeing quite a lot of that as Espinoza has been one of the best creators in all of MLS despite playing for a struggling Earthquakes side. B.J. Callaghan has already raised expectations in Nashville, and now having a true third option in attack will help his side reach them as this is an improved side that will make things happen. The days may be behind us of Nashville being a defensive side who are grinding out matches; they're able to take games on their terms.

CBS Sports

Worst signing: Timo Werner (San Jose Earthquakes)

It may have been a free transfer that brought Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, but when San Jose are replacing Josef Martinez and Cristian Arango with a striker who has scored a total of four goals in the last four seasons is a clear downgrade. The one benefit is that Werner has fresh legs from his lack of playing time over the years, and his speed could give him space when faced against MLS defenses, but it's hard to see this working out. D.C. United get an honorable mention in spending to bring Louis Munteanu from CFR Cluj in Romania, but on potential, he's only 23 and can be molded, while Werner is firmly in his prime age-wise with plenty to prove.

Team to watch: Nashville SC

After lifting the first trophy in club history by winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025, this season is a time to push for more. Nashville will take part in the Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, and MLS play, and with an improved roster, they'll be able to compete on all fronts. In the Eastern Conference, Nashville are the team who have the best chance of knocking out Miami on the way to MLS Cup.

MLS Newcomer of the Year: Iago (Orlando City SC CB from Flamengo)

One of the most talented young defenders in Brazil, Iago, joining from Flamengo, will be set to anchor Orlando's defense. A member of the Brazil youth national teams, he brings extensive experience to MLS despite only being 20. Oscar Pareja has been one of the best around at improving the performance of young players, and in a quick period, Iago will be able to shine as a defender in MLS. Even if he doesn't net MLS Newcomer of the Year, Iago will be in the running for being the young player of the year, topping the 22 Under 22 list.

Supporters' Shield Winners: Orlando City SC

To win the Supporters' Shield, it takes a mix of circumstances, and like the Philadelphia Union last season, Orlando City SC not taking part in the Concacaf Champions Cup will give them more room to rotate and keep their squad fresh for MLS matches. Losing Alex Freeman to Villarreal is quite a loss, but in adding Griffin Dorese, they'll have enough to get by, considering the improvements elsewhere in the roster. There was a serious effort to add from the Brazilian Serie A, with Luis Otavio and Tiago also joining, so Oscar Pareja has a talented roster that can push to win the east.