MLS target Sneijder snubs LAFC (for now), chooses to play in France with Balotelli
There's still hope over a move to Major League Soccer down the road
MLS target Wesley Sneijder has opted not to sign in North America. The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid man has joined French club Nice to join up with buddy Mario Balotelli.
Sneijder was linked with a move to Major League Soccer, possibly with LAFC, but the club won't begin playing until next season. So there still could be a chance it can sign the Dutch star during the transfer window next summer, a few months after the 2018 MLS season begins.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Man. United preview
The two European giants face off for the Super Cup trophy
-
MLS Power Rankings
Chief scout for the USMNT and former MLS Cup winning manager Thomas Rongen ranks the top t...
-
Barca vs. Chape how to watch, preview
Barca plays its annual preseason trophy match at home
-
Bale to Man. United? Jose would welcome
He could be on his way back to England in one of the splash moves of the summer not including...
-
Fans attack police at soccer match
This got out of control quickly
-
Barcelona closing in on Dortmund star
This is a move that could suit Barcelona perfectly following Neymar's departure
Add a Comment