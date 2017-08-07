MLS target Sneijder snubs LAFC (for now), chooses to play in France with Balotelli

MLS target Wesley Sneijder has opted not to sign in North America. The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid man has joined French club Nice to join up with buddy Mario Balotelli.

A l'aéroport, dans le vestiaire puis sur le terrain, les premiers pas niçois de Wesley Sneijder.



Sneijder was linked with a move to Major League Soccer, possibly with LAFC, but the club won't begin playing until next season. So there still could be a chance it can sign the Dutch star during the transfer window next summer, a few months after the 2018 MLS season begins.