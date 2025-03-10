There's entertainment in abundance any given weekend in MLS, but week three of the regular season delivered some eye-popping individual performances as the picture clears up on which teams might be long-term contenders in 2025.

Albert Rusnak is arguably the top contender for Player of the Week thanks to his one goal, two assist game in the Seattle Sounders' astounding 5-2 win over LAFC, while Portland Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis pulled off an impressive feat of his own by saving two penalties in his team's 2-0 loss to Nashville SC. Players at the Philadelphia Union also excelled as they rose to top spot in the Eastern Conference, and the same goes for the Chicago Fire standouts who helped head coach Gregg Berhalter notch his first win since returning to the league.

Here's a look at the team of the week.

Goalkeeper

James Pantemis, Portland Timbers: After saving two penalties in the first half against Nashville SC, Pantermis became only the second keeper in MLS history to save multiple penalties in the first half since Tony Meola in 2002. While he did allow two goals in the match, making 10 saves behind a poor Portland defense is more than enough for team of the week honors.

Defenders

With three left backs scoring and another picking up an assist, picking defenders for team of the week was a tough task but we were able to settle on:

Andrew Gutman, Chicago Fire: The Fire were able to overturn a one goal deficit to defeat FC Dallas and a large reason behind that was not only Gutman's goal but constantly bombing forward to overload the left side of the pitch. Taking 61 touches, Gutman is a large part of Gregg Berhalter's plan in Chicago, which while it has had growing pains, is showing promise.

Andy Najar, Nashville SC: Like Gutman, Najar was part of everything that Nashville did against the Portland Timbers and was able to score a goal off of his four shots, tops among defenders. Najar's gain though is Portland's loss and the team should be a little worried about their early season form.

Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia Union: During the Union's Glittering start to the season, Makhanya has been in strong form and made was everywhere to contain New England's attack. Three tackles, 10 clearances and five interceptions is a monster performance for a center back on the ground.

Noah Allen, Inter Miami: Thirty-eighth minute red card? No problem for Miami with the 20-year-old American anchoring Miami's defense. He led an immense performance as a Lionel Messi-less Miami managed to win despite being down a man for almost an hour. It's the kind of performance Allen will have to frequently produce this season if a Miami side which has its money and international slots front-loaded into its aging stars are going to once again compete at the highest levels.

Midfielders

Albert Rusnak, Seattle Sounders: Coming off the bench in relief of Pedro De La Vega, Rusnak was able to assist two goals and score in a wild 5-2 victory over Los Angeles FC. That's not just good enough for team of the week honors but also player of the week.

Jovan Lukic, Philadelphia Union: Scoring his first goal for the Union, Lukic showed why he's a do-it-all defensive midfielder by creating a chance, hitting his goal off the post, and being everywhere for the Union. On other days, Bradley Carnell may not want him taking six shots but on days when this is the result, nobody's complaining.

Anders Dreyer, San Diego FC: Even without Hirving Lozano, Dreyer stepped up to deliver the go-ahead goal for San Diego. He also created a whopping five chances with Real Salt Lake allowing San Diego all the space in the world to move forward.

Forwards

Paul Rothrock, Seattle Sounders: Score five goals and it's no surprise that the Sounders are leading the charge for the most members of team of the week. Rothrock netted a goal and an assist during the match while also being involved defensively.

Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire: In the Golden Boot race with his third goal of the season, Cuypers assisted one goal and had his shot on target force another goal during the match. If the Fire are going to break their playoff drought, Cuypers will be a strong part of it.

Tai Baribo, Philadelphia Union: No forward has scored more goals in their first three games than Baribo with six. He has tied a record set by Ante Rostov in 1999 and is the clear Golden Boot leader for the perfect Philadephia Union.