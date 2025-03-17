Major League Soccer can be a topsy-turvy league. After four weeks of action, only one perfect team remains, the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Philadelphia Union, who were also perfect through three, fell at home to a strong performance from Nashville SC, but Vancouver has now scored nine goals only allowing two in their matches so far. Even losing Ryan Gauld to injury hasn't slowed them down and Brian White was rewarded with a call up to the United States men's national team roster for Concacaf Nations League play.

The Chicago Fire got their first victory under Gregg Berhalter with Hugo Cuypers scoring again and Lionel Messi continued to do Lionel Messi things to pull Inter Miami to a victory over Atlanta United, showcasing his defensive awareness alongside his attacking wizardry.

In this edition of Team of the Week, the Whitecaps have the most representatives with three but who else joins them?

Goalkeeper

Kristijan Kahlina, Charlotte FC: Charlotte have only allowed three goals so far this season, and part of that is due to the strength of Kahlina in the net. Making seven saves en route to a clean sheet facing FC Cincinnati, Kahlina registered 1.44 goals prevented while also distributing the ball well to spark the attack.

Defenders

Triston Blackmon, Vancouver Whitecaps: Scoring the eventual winning goal, Blackmon again showcases the importance of defenders progressing play to manager Jesper Sorensen's setup. He was the more creative player of the fullback duo, also helping keep a clean sheet in a close victory.

Tim Ream, Charlotte FC: Ream's slide back to left back with Charlotte has been a seamless one. He's been able to maintain strong positioning while also keeping play in front of him. At 37, Ream has shown no signs of slowing down which is not only leading the way for Charlotte, but also keeping him in the USMNT picture.

Daniel Lovitz, Nashville SC: Registering an assist facing the Philadelphia Union, Lovitz was also strong in defense, being able to stop attacks from coming down the left-hand side of the pitch. Both on the ground and in the air, Lovitz was able to keep a dynamic attack in check.

Mathias Laborda, Vancouver Whitecaps: Fullback power continues with Laborda having a more subdued game by his high standards, but still being able to keep possession ticking over as their unbeaten run rolls on. Vancouver has been one of the surprises of the early season so far.

Midfielders

Diego Luna, Real Salt Lake: There's a theme of players going to Nations League play performing well, and Luna is yet another, scoring and registering an assist for Real Salt Lake. With his direct nature as a player and improving attacking skills, Luna is growing by the day.

Jack McGlynn, Houston Dynamo: Houston may not be a team that will win often in MLS play this season, but McGlynn is showcasing why they coveted him in a trade with the Philadelphia Union. Creating four chances and grabbing an assist, McGlynn is the most important player in Houston's attack, despite only playing only four games with them so far.

Jovan Lukic, Philadelphia Union: Now scoring goals in back-to-back weeks, Lukic may be a bit more than your standard defensive midfielder for the Union. In Bradley Carnell's system, having someone who can take speculative shots from outside the box helps relieve pressure, but having someone who can actually turn those into goals can really push this attack forward.

Forwards

Tani Oluwaseyi, Minnesota United: Earning player of the week honors with his performance in a wild 3-3 draw with Sporting Kansas City, Oluwaseyi made the most of his touches taking five shots and putting three on net to produce two goals.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, New York Red Bulls: While his goal came from the penalty spot, this was a game that showed why the Red Bulls coveted Chuopo-Moting with him being a constant pest during the match. From scoring to creating chances, he did a little bit of everything which they'll need more of moving forward.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami: If not for an impressive performance from Brad Guzan, Messi may have had more goals with the five shots that he put on target but his one goal was impressive enough on its own. Messi was able to operate in attack mode with more creators around him and that could unlock a new gear for Miami moving foward.