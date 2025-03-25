It may be the international break but hasn't stopped Major League Soccer. The league still plays during international windows and while international call-ups hurt some teams around the league, the Vancouver Whitecaps dropped their first points of the season, others thrived. Brandon Vazquez got his first goal for Austin FC and the Philadelphia Union got back on track by defeating St. Louis City SC. It's still quite early in the season, but the week even brought the first coaching change in the league with CF Montreal moving on from Laurent Courtois.

It's a curious decision after Courtois led Montreal to the playoffs last season against the odds, but a 3-0 loss to Nashville SC was the final straw. Montreal had a subdued offseason and now sit at the bottom of a loaded Eastern Conference with only one point, narrowly behind Toronto FC. Luckily for Canada, at least Vancouver is performing well so all the teams aren't propping up the bottom of the league. Montreal's nine goals allowed aren't awful, but this team can't score following the departure of Josef Martinez. It remains to be seen how any of this will change for the club, but it'll be quite a job to return to the playoffs for whoever does come in to lead them moving forward.

But enough of that, let's get to the stars of the week:

Goalkeepers

Matt Freese, New York City FC: Facing a whopping 24 shots, Freese didn't have a chance to rest in net, but still emerged with a clean sheet in a strong performance facing the Crew. Making five saves in a match where any goal would've changed the outcome is enough here.

Defenders

Kai Wagner, Philadelphia Union: Another match, another assist and a clean sheet for Philly's left back. Wagner is now leading the entire league with five assists as a left back and could be a mainstay in team's of the week moving forward if this continues.

Ian Glavinovich, Philadelphia Union: What better time to score your first goal for the team than in a full debut while also grabbing a clean sheet? It's quite a start to the season for Philly and everything Bradley Carnell touches right now is working out.

Alexander Freeman, Orlando City SC: Netting a goal and an assist, Freeman continued a run of big performances from defenders by scoring a goal and assisting another. It was quite a performance from Orlando scoring four goals as a team.

Aaron Long, Los Angeles FC: Keeping a clean sheet while facing pressure from Sporting Kansas City's attack and also scoring an important insurance goal, Long has continued to be steady at the back for the Black and Gold.

Midfielders

Evander, FC Cincinnati: When it looked like Cincinnati may have been set to lose to Atlanta United, two goals in five minutes from their star man was enough to ensure a result. Brought in to perform in the big moments, Evander is getting the job done early.

Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls: Forsberg was everywhere for the Red Bulls with two goals and four chances created. Also grabbing the fourth highest xG of any player this week, Fosberg was able to make sure his chances were good ones.

Martin Ojeda, Orlando City SC: Another key part in Orlando's bid day Ojeda may have only created two chances, but they both led to assists while he also scored a goal to be involved in three of Orland's four goals during the weekend.

Pep Biel, Charlotte FC: Starting things off with a quick goal in the 11th minute of play, Biel would make that the first of many contributions. Taking advantage of San Jose's open play, he was able to create plenty of chances, assisting two goals as well while Charlotte jumped out to a 3-0 lead by halftime. Charlotte would end up going down to 10 men late and conceding a goal, but this is enough for player of the week honors.

Forwards

Kelvin Yeboah, Minnesota United: The Loons may have been hit hard by international call-ups, but you wouldn't be able to tell with Yeboah's brace securing a draw with the reeling Los Angeles Galaxy.

Philip Zinkernagel, Chicago Fire: The Fire keep rolling and their stars are stepping up under Gregg Berhalter. Each week you can almost pick one to put in this piece and this week it's Zinkernagel with a goal and an assist for the team.