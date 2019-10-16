MLS to announce Sacramento expansion on Monday, franchises expected to start playing in 2022

Major League Soccer to Sacramento appears to be happening. CBS Sports reported in late September that Sacramento would be getting an MLS franchise in the coming weeks, with one source saying the deal was done and that the league had started making plans on the announcement. MLS denied that report. But on Monday, the Sacramento Bee reported that a formal announcement will take place on Monday in California's capital.

Major League Soccer has yet to announce that there will be an event on Monday, but Sacramento Republic FC ownership did announce an event on Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET at The Bank.

Sacramento Republic FC ownership will be joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and special guests for a major soccer announcement on Monday, October 21st at 11:30 am PT regarding the future of soccer in Sacramento.

Sources told CBS Sports that Sacramento would be getting the league's 29th franchise, with the expectation being that the team would begin play in 2022.

Accoding to the Sacramento Bee, the announcement will be followed by a fan event in the afternoon to celebrate the city getting a franchise.

It's been a five-year journey for Sacramento to get its MLS franchise, with the effort being led by billionaire businessman Ron Burkle, who also co-owns the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. Also involved heavily in the project is Sacramento businessman Kevin Nagle.

As for a stadium, the Bee reports that the group plans to begin immediately constructing a $250 million stadium that would seat over 20,000 fans, with the location being the downtown railyard.

Sacramento is the latest city to be awarded an expansion franchise, joining four others. Inter Miami and Nashville SC join the league next season, Austin FC joins in 2021 and St. Louis joins in 2022.