MLS tweaks All-Star Skills Challenge with two new events added, featuring Liga MX All-Stars

The 2020 Major League Soccer season may have just started, but excitement is building for this summer's All-Star Game in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the league announced details for the All-Star Skills Challenge on July 28. This year's All-Star Game will see the top players from MLS take on the Liga MX All-Stars at Banc of California Stadium on July 29. 

The two teams will also have eight participants each in the 90-minute skills challenge. The challenge will include shooting, passing, and a crossing and volley challenge. Two new events have been added in the Touch Challenge and Crossbar Challenge. The Touch Challenge will see balls launched from various distances and trajectories, with players aimed to show their ball control. The goal of the Crossbar Challenge is to hit the woodwork from a distance.

This will be the first time the All-Star Game festivities feature MLS vs. Liga MX. 

Steve Nash, who is an NBA All-Star skills champion himself and part-owner of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, posted a teaser video with the F2 Freestylers on what the Touch Challenge will look like at Banc of California Stadium.

Participating players for each team will be announced following the selection of the rosters. Last season, Atletico Madrid beat the MLS All-Stars in Orlando 3-0.

