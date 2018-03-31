MLS's new rivalry between LA Galaxy and LAFC has everything you want, including Ibrahimovic
Seven goals, Ibrahimovic and crazy scenes made for a wild Saturday
If Saturday is a preview of things to come, Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC will be can't-miss television.
The league's newest rivalry, between MLS's most successful club in history and its newest club, wrote its first chapter this weekend. It gave us everything we could ever want: lots of goals, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, frantic moments and a crazy atmosphere that would make the rest of the world jealous.
Here are the best sights and sounds from the stunning game, which saw the Galaxy come from 3-1 down to win 4-3 with Ibrahimovic leading the way.
Ibra arrives
There was an Ibra cake
Carlos Vela strikes first for LAFC
Vela does it again to make it 2-0
Lletget makes it 3-1 following an own goal
Ibra's 40-yard screamer to make it 3-3 just five minutes after coming on
Ibra winner in added time
Losers: LAFC
Winners: Los Angeles Galaxy, everyone who watched the game and everybody who relived this magical day by reading this.
