Liverpool are currently getting closer for on signing new contracts for superstar Egyptian striker Mo Salah and Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, according to multiple reports. Both key Liverpool players had expiring contracts running until the summer 2025 and talks over new deals seemed to have cooled down over the past months.

Salah and van Dijk are now expected to sign new deals and extend their stay at the English club for at least two more seasons until the summer 2027, pre those reports. Both players are now 'fully expected' to stay at Liverpool beyond the end of their current deals reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.That would be a great news for the fans of the English giants as they are now only waiting for the official statements. As recently as January Salah seemed unlikely to sign a new deal at Liverpool as he spoke to Sky Sports and said that he had placed the Premier League title at the top of his list of targets for what he called "my last year in the club." Asked to address that comment further, Salah added: "So far yes. The last six months there is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. We just need to wait and see." On the other hand, van Dijk seemed much more optimistic about a new contract with Liverpool over the past days, when he admitted again to Sky Sports that there was 'progress' and there were 'internal discussions' going on.

Salah and van Dijk have won eight trophies with Liverpool, including the Premier League during the 2019-20 season and are now one step away from winning their second one, the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and multiple cup competitions over the years including one FA Cup. Salah has scored 243 goals in 392 appearances, making him one of Liverpool's top scorers in the history of the club since he was signed from AS Roma during the summer 2017 for around $40 million while Van Dijk has contributed with 28 goals in 293 games since he joined in 2018 from Southampton for around $80 million.